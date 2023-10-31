The family of Moses Bakunzi Nizeyimana of Kanyacucu Village, Busengo Parish, Nyarubuye Sub County, Kisoro District is living in fear after their 10-year-old son was kidnapped for Ransom by a casual laborer in their home.

According to Press Statement released by Kigezi region Police Spokesperson, Elly Maate, John Mary Irankunda 10 years, a pupil at Nsungwe Primary School was kidnapped by one Hakiza aged 20 years.

The Kidnapper who still has the child is demanding for 8 million shillings in order to release him.

Moses Bakunzi, the father of the child who works as a teacher told Police officers at Busanza Police Post that on the 22nd of October 2023, his son disappeared with Hakiza who he had employed to work for them as a casual laborer almost one month ago.

According to Bakunzi report, the alleged kidnapper carried a mobile phone belonging to his sister-in-law on the number 0772-566541 on which he used to contact the father yesterday demanding for 8 million shillings, cash in order to release the young John Mary Irankunda.

Maate says the matter has been received by Kisoro Main Police and is being followed up.

“The Police is looking for any leads that can result in the capture of the kidnapper who is believed to be Congolese and the rescue of the minor from captivity.”