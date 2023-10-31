Bonny, has become renowned as the breathtaking violinist within the enchanting world of Prophet Elvis Mbonye’s ministry. Bonny’s journey as a violinist is a symphony of talent, dedication, and divine inspiration that has harmonized with the spiritual resonance of the ministry, creating a unique musical experience that transcends boundaries and touches the hearts of many.

His musical odyssey explores the transformative moments and the melodic miracles that have made him a cherished part of Prophet Elvis Mbonye’s spiritual orchestra.

Meanwhile, on November 25, 1992, in a humble family in Uganda, a future virtuoso was born, christened Bonny at birth but known by the world as Evangel Gimadu Boneface. He is the youngest of the five children born to Mr. and Mrs. Daniel and Pepecual Gimadu, both of whom have since passed away.

Bonny’s early life was deeply rooted in faith. His father, Daniel Gimadu, was pursuing a diploma in Theology in Kenya at the Nairobi Evangelical School of Theology when Bonny was born. Following his studies, the family returned to Uganda, settling in Mbale district till 1995. In this religious family, Bonny and his siblings spent a significant part of their lives in church. His father was a priest, and his mother was a fervent evangelist.

Due to his father’s role as a priest, he was transferred to Kampala at Saint Rachel Bulange Church of Uganda when Bonny was around four years old, and his four siblings experienced a new city life. This marked a significant transition in their lives.

Bonny’s pursuit of education commenced in Kampala, starting with Step-by-Step Nursery School on Sentema Road. His educational journey continued through Mengo Primary School, Joy Center for Education, and ultimately Buddu Junior School, where he completed his primary education in 2005. He later attended Mengo Senior Secondary School for his O-levels, which he completed in 2009, and Ndejje Senior Secondary School for his Advanced-level studies, which concluded in 2011.

While at Ndejje, Bonny was the Chapel Choir master. This is where he gained interest in learning a musical instrument and this was a bass guitar but because there was so much competition he gave up.

Introduction Violin

Even in his early years, Bonny’s love for music was evident. Growing up in a religious family with a rich musical heritage, he was exposed to music from a young age. His family’s affinity for music, dating back to his grandmother Lois Nambuya’s involvement in training Mbale’s choir, kindled his passion for instruments.

Despite his initial inclination towards the bass guitar, Bonny’s musical journey took an unexpected turn during his Senior Six vacation. Bonny’s father, who had already become a bishop, was transferred to North Mbale Diocese. During their stay there, visiting evangelists from the USA introduced the family to a violin.

The instrument was initially left by their daughter for Bonny’s sister to learn how to play the violin. However, when Bonny returned from school after completing Senior Six, he became interested in the instrument and decided to learn how to play it. He had lost his passion for playing the bass guitar, and the violin captivated his attention.

Bonny was determined to learn the violin, and with the help of a friend he met in Kampala who played the instrument, he quickly grasped the basics. His Senior Six vacation became a time of intense practice and learning, setting the stage for his future as a violinist.

Maiden performance as a violinist

After his vacation, Bonny pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work at Makerere University in 2013. During the freshers’ week, he had his first public performance, which was so wonderful that it caught the attention of the church’s music director. As a result, he was invited to join St. Francis Church’s worship team, where he amplified the church’s music with his violin.

“I remember I practised a song called ‘Change My Heart Oh God’ by Vineyard Music. This is the very first song I performed. This is a memorable time in my life, I very well remember my Daddy being excited seeing me performing. This is one of my best experiences since I started playing the violin. My Daddy came out of the congregation and gave me money but I will never forget the words he said ‘Son I’m Proud of You, I’m Proud of You Son’ This is one of my fondest memories of my Daddy,” he said.

His unique talent and performance captivated the congregation, marking the beginning of his journey as a performing musician.

“This was a very exciting moment for me to join the worship team and on that next Sunday the church was full many students had come to see the new boy with a violin. I remember I performed ‘As the Deer Panteth for the Water’ This was also great because the church had never had a violinist so the congregation was so happy, these are good memories that will never fade,”

While studying at Makerere University, Bonny enrolled in Kampala Music School to enhance his knowledge of classical music. His dedication led him to complete four grades at the school, deepening his understanding of the art and expanding his connections within the music community.

After graduating in 2016, Bonny chose to follow his passion for music, teaching the violin at various music schools. His commitment to teaching extended to offering free violin classes, which brought him great satisfaction. He soon met important collaborators among his students.

Forming a group ‘String Quartet’

In August 2019, Bonny took a significant step to ignite his passion by establishing the “String Quartet” with students he had previously taught. Following intensive practice as a quartet, they decided to showcase their talent by busking at Acacia Mall. During this period, they recorded several videos of their performances and shared them on social media platforms.

A stroke of luck came their way when Bonny’s friend, Derrick, stumbled upon one of their videos and was so impressed that he took it upon himself to approach the Peal of Africa Hotel. Derrick successfully secured a gig for the quartet on Valentine’s Day in 2020. This performance marked a pivotal moment in their journey as a quartet, as it provided them with valuable exposure and numerous opportunities for future gigs.

Unfortunately, the quartet’s progress was abruptly halted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing them to put their musical endeavours on hold. However, according to Bonny, it was during this challenging period that they experienced a miracle. Through the grace of God, they managed to acquire musical instruments and even their own sound system. These unexpected blessings served as a constant source of encouragement for Bonny, reaffirming his belief that he was on the right path in pursuing his musical aspirations.

Joining Zoe Fellowship

In late 2015, a significant turning point occurred in Bonny’s music career when he became part of the Zoe Fellowship. Reflecting on this pivotal moment, he emphasized how joining the fellowship transformed the very core of his musical journey. “My music career underwent a profound transformation because of the Prophet and the invaluable teachings and divine anointing that he imparted.”

The following year, in 2016, Bonny’s passion for music and ministry led him to an even greater revelation. He joined the Zoe Melodies, an experience he describes as the most remarkable event in his life. He shared the story of how it all began, saying, “At first, a friend invited me, and I hesitated. However, when I finally attended, I witnessed the worship team’s performance, and I was spellbound by their fervour. It was then that my heart was set ablaze. I had attended various church services and experienced the divine power of worship, but what I encountered at Zoe was unlike anything I had ever felt before. The intensity of my desire was unprecedented.”

Fueled by an unwavering passion, Bonny sought out the leader of the worship team to express his longing to join the Zoe Melodies. To his delight, his request was met with a warm and positive response, making it a dream come true for him. The Zoe Melodies became the vessel through which Bonny’s musical talents and spiritual calling converged, forever altering the course of his career.

“I distinctly recall that first Tuesday, a night I couldn’t sleep due to sheer excitement. One of the things that provided me immense assurance was the warm reception I received from the team members; they embraced me wholeheartedly from the very beginning. To this day, becoming a part of Zoe Melodies feels like the realization of a lifelong dream, and it has undoubtedly marked an incredible journey,” Bonny reminisced with a wide smile.

He shared that joining the Zoe Melodies is an unparalleled honour, one that has not only deepened his connection with his spiritual mentor, Prophet Elvis Mbonye but has also enriched his spiritual journey. He expressed his gratitude, saying, “This is the grandest stage that every musician aspires to grace, and I hold the privilege of ministering on this remarkable platform in the highest regard.”

“Simply standing on the Zoe Fellowship stage is a divine blessing in itself. For me, the blessings I’ve received from this association have opened doors to numerous opportunities,” he added, reflecting on the profound impact this experience has had on his life and career.

As the saying goes, “Opportunity knocks but once.” For Bonny, his decision to join Zoe marked the beginning of a transformative journey that ushered in a wave of positive changes. His music career as a violinist flourished, experiencing rapid and steady growth. Reflecting on this transformation, he shared, “Before joining, I faced numerous challenges in my career, but now I no longer struggle. Moreover, I’ve learned the power of meditative envisioning because I envisioned having my own team. Today, that vision has become a reality as I lead my own music quartet.”

Best moments

According to Bonny, several moments stand out as the highlights of his career as a violinist. Each of these moments has left an indelible mark on his journey:

The first standout moment was when he had the privilege to play for Prophet Elvis Mbonye. The excitement of being accepted into Zoe Melodies and having the opportunity to perform for Prophet Elvis Mbonye was a profound and unforgettable experience.

Another cherished memory was when his father attended one of his university church performances and expressed his pride with the words, “I’m Proud of You, Son.” This affirmation from his father became a precious memory in Bonny’s heart.

The third remarkable moment was the consecutive success of his team’s concert in 2019. The sense of accomplishment and the shared joy of that achievement were deeply rewarding.

Additionally, the pride and happiness he felt in 2018 when his violin students were able to perform and showcase their skills marked another joyful moment in his career as a teacher.

Bonny also celebrated the privilege of playing alongside prominent international artists such as Paul Wilber, Micah Stampley, and Ron Kenoly. Collaborating with these artists was a significant and proud moment in his musical journey.

Finally, seeing his student Frank excel in playing the violin for Watchman Ministry brought Bonny immense pride. Witnessing his students succeed in their musical endeavours is a source of great satisfaction for him.

Worse Moment

The first time I attempted to establish a quartet, we had a performance scheduled for an event. Unfortunately, the event encountered some technical difficulties – the sound personnel were delayed, and we couldn’t conduct a proper sound check. At the precise moment we were supposed to perform, they informed us that we would not be able to go on stage. It was a substantial disappointment, and to make matters worse, we weren’t compensated for our efforts. Regrettably, due to this unfortunate turn of events, our quartet disbanded and fell apart,” Bonny recounted, expressing his disappointment over this setback.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

“I envision a future where I continue to teach, sharing my knowledge and passion for music, while also engaging in recording projects. In fact, I currently have some music projects in the studio that are in the works. With our string quartet, we’re excited to announce that new music will soon be released to the world,” he said

“I also see my music making a significant impact on people’s lives. Beyond that, I have aspirations to venture into the realm of film music. I’m keen on composing for movies and animations, using music to enhance the storytelling and evoke emotions in cinematic experiences,” Bonny shared his exciting vision for his future in the world of music.

Apart from ministry what do you do?

I do gigs sometimes with a string quartet or alone, I do weddings I also do freelance private classes.

Do you see progress with the string quartet?

Oh yeah, there has been great progress we have done some collaborations with some other players. We have worked with Fun Factory, Sax in the City. With Sax in the City, we did a rendition of Katonda Tambula nange by the late Mwozey Radio.

Through the challenges they faced, Bonny and his quartet found inspiration and strength in their unwavering belief in their musical talents and the blessings that came their way. This story serves as a reminder that pursuing one’s passions can lead to remarkable achievements, even in the face of unexpected obstacles. Bonny and the “String Quartet” stand as a testament to the idea that with determination and a touch of serendipity, dreams can still be realized even in the most trying times.