In a move set to rejuvenate Uganda’s energy landscape, the European Union has announced a colossal investment of 60 million euros ($63 million) towards the modernization of the historic Nalubaale and Kiira hydropower plant complex.

Nestled at the pristine source of the River Nile in Jinja, this powerhouse has been a cornerstone of Uganda’s energy production since its inauguration in 1954.

This ambitious initiative comes on the heels of the conclusion of a 20-year concession with South African energy behemoth, Eskom, which oversaw the operations of the plant until early this year.

With the reins now firmly in the hands of the Ugandan government, a new chapter of progress beckons.

Jan Sadek, the EU’s ambassador to Uganda, unveiled this transformative venture during a riveting address at a mining conference in Kampala. “We’ll be investing some 60 million euros,” he declared, “in the rehabilitation of Kiira and Nalubaale hydropower plant in order to provide reliable energy for Uganda’s industrialisation.”

While the specifics of the funding disbursement remain shrouded in anticipation, Sadek indicated that this monumental investment aligns with the EU’s global gateways strategy, an ambitious blueprint crafted to actualize the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals by the year 2030.

Uganda, often grappling with energy infrastructural deficits, has witnessed the wear and tear of its aging network, leading to widespread power outages and occasional breakdowns.

With an existing capacity of approximately 1,400 MW, primarily harnessed from hydroelectric sources, this endeavor is poised to elevate the nation’s energy production to a staggering 2,000 MW upon the commissioning of the state-of-the-art Chinese-built Karuma plant later this year.

Eskom’s baton handover of the Nalubaale and Kiira hydropower stations marks the official conclusion of their illustrious 20-year tenure in Uganda’s electricity generation landscape.

Noteworthy is Eskom’s monumental investment of a staggering US$52 million into the complex, with a lion’s share funneled into the venerable Nalubaale plant, which has steadfastly powered the nation for an impressive 68 years.

This infusion of capital has not only secured an additional three decades of operational life for the Nalubaale plant but also reaffirmed its pivotal role in furnishing Uganda with a dependable wellspring of electricity.

Emmanuel Mutikanga, the Chief Executive Officer at Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL), enthused about the seamless transition, assuring continuity with Eskom’s experienced personnel, including some who have witnessed the evolution from the days of the defunct Uganda Electricity Board.

The European Union’s audacious investment stands as a testament to the collective vision for a resplendent energy future in Uganda, poised to propel the nation’s industrialization drive and fortify its economic prowess on the global stage.

As the machinery of progress grinds into action, the reverberations of this endeavor are set to echo far and wide, heralding a new era of energy abundance and prosperity for Uganda.