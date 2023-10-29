In a seismic move set to redefine Uganda’s aviation landscape, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has unveiled ambitious plans for the further expansion of Entebbe International Airport.

However, this development comes at the cost of uprooting the residents of the quaint Kigungu village.

UCAA’s director general, Fred Bamwesigye, left no room for speculation as he detailed the audacious project to members of the parliamentary committee on works and infrastructure during an onsite rendezvous.

The revelation, delivered with a tone of unapologetic determination, laid bare the stark reality: over time, Kigungu had nestled itself on the very grounds earmarked for the airport’s monumental growth.

Bamwesigye’s vision stretches far beyond, demanding a vast expanse of five hectares to catapult Entebbe into the realms of international standards. The proposed expansion is not merely a whim, but a necessity born from the burgeoning traffic coursing through Entebbe’s veins.

Yet, as the relentless march of progress bulldozes ahead, MPs hatched a contingency plan. Should Kigungu prove a financial quagmire, the audacious proposal to seize land across the water strip in neighbouring Buwaya looms, a testament to the unwavering commitment to the airport’s ascension.

The heart of the matter, however, lies in the delicate dance of negotiations with those affected. Bamwesigye assured the committee that the nature of tenancy would be meticulously scrutinized before a compensation and relocation strategy could be devised.

But, the specter of financial constraints hovers ominously, leaving UCAA with no choice but to look to the government for a fiscal lifeline.

Amidst this colossal endeavor, government institutions in the airport’s vicinity, overseen by the Ministry of Agriculture, find themselves ensnared in a bureaucratic quagmire. The proposition to relocate them, though well-intentioned, collides with the reality of installations too precious and costly to uproot.

A parliamentary committee, led by the indomitable Tony Awany, embarked on a fact-finding mission to scrutinize the refurbishment and expansion works.

Their queries, though formidable, were met with a resounding assurance of timely completion, a race against time that hinges on the impending Pan African Parliamentary Conference and Non-Aligned Movement slated for the coming year.

The metamorphosis of Entebbe Airport is nothing short of awe-inspiring. The existing passenger terminal undergoes a painstaking transformation to align with global benchmarks, extending itself through two appendages interconnected by ethereal bridges, culminating in a seamless, monolithic structure.

Eng Herbert Ngoobi, the chief aerodrome planning engineer, paints a vivid picture of technological rejuvenation, emphasizing the imperative to discard outdated relics in favor of cutting-edge marvels.

The clock ticks relentlessly as management pushes boundaries, paving the way for a future where guests can be whisked away without the hassle of parking, a testament to the meticulous planning behind every facet of the redesign.

The blueprint is comprehensive, leaving no stone unturned. Office space expands, offering a vista of possibilities, including a sanctuary for weary travelers seeking respite, albeit at a nominal cost. A bustling hub of commerce is in the making, with shops and restaurants poised to flourish within these hallowed halls.

As the MPs vocalize their desire for upcountry aerodromes, Bamwesigye outlines a roadmap, highlighting the current five active sites, with plans to burgeon to an impressive thirteen, aligning seamlessly with the National Development Plan III.

In this grand symphony of transformation, voices rise in unison, advocating for local enterprise to thrive within the airport’s embrace. Lillian Aber champions the cause, underscoring the need for businesses to flourish. Yet, Bamwesigye, candid in his response, acknowledges the precarious terrain, where local endeavors often falter in the face of adversity.

James Kaberuka, the unwavering advocate for Uganda Airlines Ltd, implores for preferential treatment, a plea met with a nuanced explanation. Bamwesigye, bound by international protocols, charts the fine line between support and preferentialism, leaving no room for ambiguity.

Entebbe Airport’s odyssey, from its inception during the Obote I era to its fruition under the aegis of Idd Amin, has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Now, as the UPDF engineering brigade, bolstered by the Korea International Cooperation Agency, undertakes this momentous task, the promise of a new dawn for Ugandan aviation stands on the horizon, a testament to the indefatigable spirit that propels this nation forward.