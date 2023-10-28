Over the past two weeks, Uganda’s Parliament has resembled a battleground, with lawmakers from both the ruling party and the opposition engaged in fierce clashes. The climax of this confrontation led the opposition members in Parliament to take a bold step – a boycott of plenary sittings.

According to their leader, Mathias Mpuuga, this protest action will continue until the government provides a conclusive and satisfactory statement regarding the abductions and killing of Ugandans allegedly by state security agents.

In response to the opposition’s boycott, some members of the ruling regime, including Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Minister of ICT and National Guidance Dr Chris Baryomunsi, have labelled the walkout as a typical opposition tactic to overthrow the government or a daily performance aimed at capturing public attention.

However, it’s essential to recognize that walking out of Parliament as a form of protest has a long history that spans centuries. It is a political tradition for expressing dissatisfaction with prevailing matters and a means of drawing attention, rather than a mere comedy skit as some members of the ruling regime have termed it.

The practice of parliamentary walkouts in Uganda dates back to the country’s post-independence era. The first recorded instance occurred on August 24, 1964, when Members of the National Assembly from the Kabaka Yekka party staged a walkout. They left the August House in protest against the inclusion of the first reading of a referendum on Bunyoro’s lost counties on the order paper because the then Executive Prime Minister Apollo Milton Obote wanted to use it to weaken Buganda and the then President Sir Edward Muteesa II.

The second notable occurrence took place when the legislators from the Uganda People’s Congress proposed an extension of the state of emergency in Buganda. This decision was made following the Nankulabye Massacre on November 10, 1964, and the tragic killing of 12 Kisubi St. Mary students by an army truck on November 14 of the same year.

The incidents had incited a wave of protest in Buganda, prompting calls for the central government to declare a state of emergency. The state of emergency, however, continued to be extended until 1966, sparking further walkouts. Since Obote had started using it as a weapon to weaken Buganda.

Since then, Uganda has witnessed a consistent pattern of parliamentary walkouts, particularly by opposition members of Parliament. This political culture has persisted under the leadership of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who has presided over a dynamic political landscape where parliamentary walkouts serve as a vital means of expressing dissent and seeking attention to pressing national issues.

However, where did it come from?

The act of walking out of a parliamentary session as a form of protest has been a potent and symbolic means of expressing dissent by lawmakers for centuries.

Throughout history, this practice has left an indelible mark on political landscapes, signifying pivotal moments of defiance, resistance, and societal transformation.

In this article, we will delve into the intriguing origins of parliamentary walkouts, dissecting the historical context and motivations that have underpinned this method of protest. From its roots in ancient assemblies to its resonance in contemporary seats of power, the narrative of walking out of Parliament weaves a vivid tapestry of political activism.

The Historical Roots of Parliamentary Walkouts

The roots of parliamentary walkouts can be traced back to ancient times when assemblies and councils were the crucibles of early democracy. In the 400AD the Roman Republic, for instance, Senators would express their dissent by walking out of the Senate chamber to halt proceedings—a move known as “ex-cedendo” (literally, “to depart”). Their absences often had the power to disrupt legislative decisions and draw attention to contentious issues.

As parliamentary systems evolved over the centuries, specifically in 1188, so did the practice of walking out. During the English Civil War in the 17th century, for instance, Members of Parliament (MPs) who opposed the Crown would physically leave the chamber to protest against royal decrees or acts of tyranny. These walkouts were often part of broader political movements that aimed to safeguard individual liberties and challenge monarchical authority.

In the early days of the United States, the Continental Congress saw walkouts by representatives from various states who couldn’t reach a consensus on issues such as taxation and representation. These divisions ultimately led to the American Revolution and the birth of a new nation.

The United Kingdom has a long history of parliamentary walkouts, often as a means for members of Parliament (MPs) to express their dissent or opposition to government policies. Notable examples include:

Suffragette Movement: In the early 20th century, suffragettes, who were advocating for women’s right to vote, engaged in disruptive tactics, including walking out of Parliament and chaining themselves to railings to draw attention to their cause.

Miners’ Strikes: During the 1984-85 miners’ strike, many Labour MPs walked out in protest against the government’s handling of the situation.

India is also another country whose politicians have been using this kind of protest. Since its independence in 1947, the Indian Parliament has witnessed numerous walkouts. These are often initiated by opposition parties to voice their disagreement with government policies or actions. Walkouts are common during contentious debates and legislative sessions.

South Africa’s Parliament also has a history of walkouts, particularly during the apartheid era. Opposition parties and activists frequently walked out to protest against apartheid policies and to draw international attention to the injustices in the country.

African and Asian Independence Movements also sparked walkouts, especially during the mid-20th century, parliamentary walkouts were a common tactic in many African and Asian countries seeking independence from colonial rule. Political leaders used walkouts to express their grievances and press for self-determination.

We must also note that Parliamentary walkouts are not limited to national legislatures. They have occurred in international forums, such as the United Nations. Representatives from various countries have walked out during sessions or speeches to protest against particular issues or actions.

For Example, in recent years, parliamentary walkouts have been used globally to address issues such as climate change, gender equality, human rights, and more. Legislators often use walkouts as a way to attract media attention and create public awareness of their causes.

Therefore, today the tradition of walking out of Parliament as a form of protest has transcended borders. It has become a globally recognized method for lawmakers to express dissent, protect human rights, and champion various social and political causes.

Whether it’s a political or environmental campaigner in contemporary legislatures, the act of walking out continues to be a compelling means of challenging the status quo and asserting the power of protest within democratic systems.