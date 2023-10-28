There was drama in Amolatar District, Arwotcek Sub-county when Deputy RDC Lyavala Ahamed refused to commission a maternity ward and newly constructed OPD department.

His reasoning was premised on the fact that the contractor failed to install a substantial accessory in form of a sink which didn’t go down well with the RDC who invoked his powers to stop the commissioning attracting applause from the community who also questioned the rush.

The site was handed over by the same Deputy RDC in October 2022. The anticipated commissioning had been attended by the CAO Paul samuel Mbiiwa, AREA MP and also NRM CHAIRMAN Hon. olobo James Dubai, the District chairperson was represented by his secretary for finance Onya Simon peter among other leaders.

” The sink is specialised and a vital accessory at the facility, i can’t commission unless it’s installed”, the RDC said.

He also noted the significant improvements in the health sector over the years citing reduction in infant mortality, child mortality and neonatal deaths over the years and that the same needs to be maintained

The NRM District chairperson and also kioga North Member of Parliament Hon. Olobo James alias Dubai applauded the RDC for making a swift and timely decision

The chief Administrative officer Mr Paul Samuel mbiiwa further emphasised that’s it’s the mandate of the RDC to commission all government projects as per a circular from the office of the president and encouraged the District technical staff to always involve them in the run up to the commissioning of projects and probably conduct pre-commissioning visits.

Rdc Lyavala is no stranger to controversy, early this month he directed stay of a procurement process following complaints of irregularities.