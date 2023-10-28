A 31-year-old primary school teacher at Triple M Primary School in Hamurambi Village, Kaharo Sub County, Kabale District, was remanded to Ndorwa Government Prison for allegedly defiling a 17-year-old pupil from the same institution. Ambrose Rukundo, the accused, was formally charged and subsequently remanded after appearing before His Worship Julius Mutabazi, the Kabale Grade I Magistrate.

Prosecutor Isaac Onyango presented the case, asserting that on October 21, 2026, at Triple M Primary School in Hamurambi Village, Kaharo Sub County, Kabale District, Rukundo, in his capacity as a teacher, engaged in sexual intercourse with the underage student. The court heard that Rukundo had allegedly summoned the victim to the staff room under the pretext of retrieving books. While alone with her, he purportedly coerced her into a sexual act without using protection.

Following the incident, he allegedly gave the victim Ugx 5,000, instructing her to remain silent. However, the victim reported the matter to her father.

Due to the gravity of the allegations, Rukundo could not enter a plea. The prosecutor informed the court that investigations were still ongoing.

Recognizing the severity of the case, His Worship Mutabazi explained that the offense fell under the jurisdiction of the High Court, not his court. He ruled, “This is a capital offense beyond the jurisdiction of this court. We have not allowed you to take a plea. All we are to do is to mention the case to you, adjourn, and remand you to Ndorwa Government Prison for further management by this court before you are committed for trial. You are, therefore, remanded to prison until 23rd November, 2023, when the case will come up for mention.”

As a result, Rukundo was remanded to Ndorwa Government Prison until 23rd November, 2023, when the case is scheduled for further mention.