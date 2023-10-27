The truth has come to light, dispelling the misconception that the woman featured in a widely circulated video is Uganda’s Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja.

The clarification has been provided by Charles Odongtho, the spokesperson of the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), who asserted that the video was a deliberate attempt to smear and unfairly attack the Prime Minister’s reputation.

A few days ago, a video surfaced on social media depicting a woman resembling the Prime Minister celebrating at a local football match, culminating in her falling to the ground, with someone later lying on top of her. The video triggered criticism, with many questioning the Prime Minister’s involvement in such an event.

Nevertheless, in a statement issued on Thursday, Odongtho unequivocally stated that the individual in the video was not Robinah Nabbanja. He further explained that the video is a prime example of the fabricated accusations that have been targeted at the Prime Minister, primarily through anonymous social media accounts.

“The most recent of such smears is a video that has gone viral on social media with a face that seems to resemble that of the Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja. While the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister has categorically denied being the lady in the video, and shrugged off the imitation as fake and a hoax, some opponents and haters, mainly through social media, for reasons best known to themselves, have gone ahead to widely spread the video messages saying it is the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda,” Odongtho stated.

The Office of the Prime Minister reiterated that the woman in the video is not the Prime Minister and emphasized that the Prime Minister has reported the matter to the Inspector General of Police, with a request for the Criminal Investigations Directorate to conduct a thorough investigation. This inquiry aims to identify those responsible for disseminating false, slanderous, and malicious content, ascertain their motives, and ensure they face legal consequences.

Despite these malicious actions aiming to divert the Prime Minister from her work of mobilization and implementing government programs, fighting corruption, and executing her constitutional mandate, Robinah Nabbanja is committed to fulfilling her primary responsibilities.

“The Prime Minister insists that even when the intentions of such hateful actions seem to be to divert her from her work of mobilization and implementing all Government programs and policies, and fighting corruption; as “Majegere”, she will stick by her primary mandate, established in Article 108A of the Constitution of Uganda, and handed to her by law through the President, her only Appointing Authority,” he added.

Odongtho called on the public to dismiss the circulating video with the contempt it deserves.