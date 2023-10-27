The Minister of State for Disability Hon. Asamo Hellen Grace, on Wednesday visited Salama School for the Blind in Ntenjeru Kisoga Town Council to assess the condition of the school and student after it gutted fire last year.

She also reached Music for Life Africa Foundation (MULIA) located at Banda village in Nakisunga Sub-County, where she was interested in learning more about their new project, Ancilla Inclusive Professional Vocational School, which is being developed in collaboration with the ministry to serve visually impaired students in Uganda.

The Minister also visited Marko Lukooya Memorial Community Library, a MULIA program that extends library services to schools with blind children.

She officially handed over a 100-seater digital library to Salama School for the Blind in memory of the children who perished in the fire that gutted their dormitory last year.

“A library is the first place to access information, for the blind people because information is a big deal to allow learning and music is therapy” Asamo said.

We as Government still extend our heartfelt to the parents and Teachers of this school, for the tragedy that happened and we pledge to work hand in hand in order to uplift the wellbeing of our Children here.

We also believe that music sessions are very important for the children who are visually impaired so we thank the Directors of MULIA Foundation for the good venture they have extended to children of this status.” Asamo added

Rogers Serunjogi the Head of MULIA Foundation committed to support inclusive education through libraries across the country, adding that it is the reason why they established a professional vocational school to support visually impaired students who can’t afford university tuition.

“We call upon all other Civil Society Organizations and Government to support Salama School for the Blind and other schools of the same status in the Country” Serunjogi Said.

The Headmistress Miss Dorothy Ssebaduuka said that they have one of the survivors who still needs help and appreciated MULIA Foundation for supporting the idea of library space and also creating a digital space for the children which she said that will be amazing space for visually impaired students to learn technology.