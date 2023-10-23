Kashambya Subcounty, Rukiga District – A gathering of politicians expressed their support and commendation for the Kabale Diocesan Leadership as they embark on the ambitious project of establishing a university with the goal of fostering education, income generation, research, and employment opportunities.

This enthusiastic show of support took place yesterday at the Bishop’s Annual Appeal Fund (BAAF) ceremony held at Kitanga Catholic Parish in Kashambya Sub-county, Rukiga District. The BAAF ceremony, an annual event, has also been hosted in Rubanda, Kisoro, and Kabale Districts, with the sole aim of mobilizing funds for the launch of St. Ignatius University, Kabale.

Rukiga Member of Parliament Aspirant, Counsel Patrick Kiconco Katabazi, lauded the visionary leadership of Kabale Diocesan Bishop Calistus Rubaramira. He emphasized the vital role that education plays as a traditional and contemporary tool for the social and economic empowerment of Christians. As a gesture of his commitment, Mr. Katabazi made a generous contribution of UGX 8 million towards the Rukiga BAAF for the year 2023.

Reverend Father Professor Maximiano Ngabirano, the University Vice Chancellor, proudly announced that St. Ignatius University had already secured an operational license from the National Council for Higher Education. He shared that the University’s primary focus would revolve around research projects aimed at enhancing agriculture and tourism in Kigezi and its surrounding areas.

The function saw an impressive total of UGX 265 million raised, attracting more than 12 parliamentarians, including the incumbent Rukiga MPs, Caroline Kamusiime Muhwezi and Roland Bish Ndyomugyenyi. Notable attendees also included Bushenyi District Woman MP Kamusiime Annet Mugisha, Bukoto West MP Sentai Muhamand, Dr. Kagabo Twaha, the Bukoto South MP, Buyamba County MP Javira Semwanga, Soroti City MP Herbert Edmond Ariko, Kibanda North MP Linos Ngompek, Kumi Municipality MP Silas Aogon, Molly Asiimwe, Woman MP for Rwampara District, and Jennifer Abaho Muheesi, Woman MP for Kazo District.

The Chief Guest at the event was Dr. Sylvia Arinaitwe, the Deputy Managing Director of the National Sewerage and Cooperation, who also hails from Rukiga District.

Bishop Calistus Rubaramira expressed his gratitude to the attending politicians for their generous contributions to this year’s BAAF and disclosed that similar events are planned for Kanungu and Rukungiri Districts in the lead-up to the grand culmination ceremony at Our Lady of Good Shepherd, Rushoroza Cathedral Parish, scheduled for next month.

The establishment of St. Ignatius University, Kabale, is seen as a significant step towards promoting education and socioeconomic development in the region, and it has garnered the enthusiastic support of local politicians and leaders.