Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) on Thursday announced that it will expand its “Farm for Success”, previously Local Raw Material, a program from the current 35,000 farmers to 50,000 farmers as the company seeks to sustainably source 100 percent of agriculture materials used in producing its various brands from Uganda, especially from farmers of Barley, Sorghum, and Corn by 2030.

This was during the Annual Farmers’ Symposium 2023, held at Kampala Hotel Africana.

Mr. Andrew Kilonzo, the Managing Director for UBL, said; as part of the company’s efforts to increase diversity and inclusion in their processes, they will be looking to bring on board more women and people with disabilities as part of this program, adding that the goal will be to source over 60 per cent of the Agricultural produce from women farmers as well as people with disabilities.

“We do this not just to meet a quarter, but part of sourcing sustainability means that people who have not been part of this value chain are brought to the table, and are supported in the best farming practices not only so that they can supply us the grain we need, but that they can earn a livelihood, be self-sufficient and hopefully, pay it forward to the other previously marginalized communities,” he said.

Fred Bwno Kyakulaga, the Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, said the UBL programs, like “Farm for Success” are in line with several Government objectives, as outlined in the National Development Plan (NDP) 111 in the areas of agro-industrialization, import substitution and promotion of local manufacturing, as well as the mandate of Government to improve policy and infrastructure that strengthen the private sector.

“This is in order to create jobs for inclusive growth, employment, and sustainable wealth creation,” he said.

The UBL Annual Farmers Symposium, 2023 was concluded with the award of trophies to the best farmers in; value addition, diversity and inclusion, posho millers, barley suppliers, community impact awards, and commercial growers awards among others.