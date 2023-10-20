Capt. Francis Babu, a seasoned National Resistance Movement cadre has revealed that the juvenile behaviour of some of the current Members of Parliament has tarnished the image of Parliament in the eyes of Ugandans.

Speaking on Thursday on one of the mainstream media platforms, the former Kampala Central lawmaker expressed his dissatisfaction in the conduct of Uganda’s legislators in the August House.

Capt. Babu emphasized that the behaviour displayed by Members of Parliament from both sides of the aisle is deeply concerning and has degraded the integrity of the country’s most esteemed legislative body.

“The juvenile behaviour is of utmost importance; it’s essential that you hold yourself with respect for Parliament and the presiding officer in charge. However, in Uganda, we face a significant issue. Our political parties lack a sense of decorum, our leaders have deviated from their principles, and some members of Parliament, whom I greatly respect, are being influenced by a minority who engage in misbehaviour and enjoy their support. This undermines the dignity of Parliament, and this trend needs to be corrected,” he remarked.

Capt. Babu stressed that the responsibility for rectifying this situation lies with the leaders of the current Parliament. He urged them to restore order to the conduct of the House, emphasizing that there should be no room for such disruptive behaviour.

“The responsibility now rests with the parliamentary leadership. They must address the issue of maintaining decorum in the House. We should not have superiors; this juvenile behaviour is premeditated, and leaders must find solutions. This is Parliament, not a mere town hall meeting!”

Capt. Babu’s concern is in response to recent incidents in Parliament, including a dispute between Rakai District Woman Representative Juliet Kinyamatama and Mityana Municipality lawmaker Francis Zaake. These events led to chaos in the House, prompting the suspension of parliamentary sessions.

Additionally, five MPs were suspended by Deputy Speakers following disagreements over the presentation of video evidence related to the treatment and arrest of Opposition politicians.

It is, however, worth noting that parliamentary unruliness or disruptive behaviour in legislative bodies is a common issue, not limited to any specific country or time. This behaviour can often be attributed to factors such as political polarization, disregard for parliamentary rules and norms, public pressure and expectations, contentious issues, and the influence of leadership and culture within the legislative body.

It is essential for a well-functioning democracy that parliaments maintain a level of order and decorum. Disruptions and unruly behaviour can impede the legislative process, hinder the exchange of ideas, and erode public trust in political institutions. To address issues of unruliness, parliaments may take measures such as enforcing parliamentary rules, implementing codes of conduct, and promoting a culture of civility and cooperation.

Also, addressing these challenges requires a multifaceted approach and a commitment to maintaining the decorum and effectiveness of the parliamentary process .