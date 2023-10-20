The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, has strongly criticized the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja for her dismissive attitude towards opposition concerns, accusing her of belittling them as “comedians.”

The tension between Mpuuga and the Prime Minister escalated when she addressed the issues that had transpired in the House over the past two days where Members of Parliament from the opposition walked out of the parliamentary session, expressing their dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of human rights issues and the abduction of opposition supporters.

While addressing the House, Prime Minister Nabbanja downplayed the opposition’s decision to walk out, characterizing it as a mere ploy to undermine the National Resistance Movement government. She asserted that these efforts to overthrow the government would be thwarted.

However, Mpuuga and his colleagues strongly disagreed with Nabbanja’s remarks. Mpuuga used pointed language to convey his message to the head of the government business.

He pointed out that for Nabbanja to suggest that the opposition walked out of Parliament as a political manoeuvre reflects her professional unseriousness.

“I think she’s professionally unserious, so that is how I can summarize her. If there is a career in unseriousness, she is an expert,” Mpuuga stated, not wanting to dwell on explaining her behaviour further.

He continued, “Some people come and find themselves where they are as an accident of human history. So, if she found herself there, what should I do? That is all that the NRM has for a Prime Minister, so we can only deal with her as she is, and we sympathize with her judgment. I think she’s professionally unserious.”

In the context of their prayers, the opposition called for full accountability from the government regarding the November 2020 killings in Kampala and beyond, actions taken by Police 999 Patrol 17, the status of arrested Moslem clerics and ordinary Moslems, as well as the fate of the 18, disappeared Ugandans confirmed by the Uganda Human Rights Commission.

They also demand accountability for political prisoners held without trial and the release of political prisoners in the Court-martial. Finally, they seek answers regarding killings by the military in various fishing communities.