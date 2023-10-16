Uganda has shattered records, achieving an awe-inspiring $940.3 million in coffee exports for the 2022/2023 season.

This groundbreaking figure, a 7% surge from the previous year, stands as a testament to the nation’s unwavering dedication to revamp the coffee industry.

The verdant fields of the South-Western region yielded a bountiful harvest, unleashing a torrent of robusta beans that danced their way into the hearts and cups of coffee enthusiasts worldwide.

The farm gate prices, ranging from Sh.3,800-4,200 per kilogram for robusta cherries, and Shs. 7,800-8,000 per kilogram for fair Average Quality coffee, painted a vivid picture of prosperity for the nation’s dedicated coffee farmers.

Italy, Germany, India, Sudan, and Morocco eagerly embraced Uganda’s aromatic treasure trove, with additional shipments gracing the shores of Tunisia, Somalia, Egypt, Libya, and Kenya.

These nations, bewitched by Uganda’s exquisite brew, clamored for more, basking in the rich flavors that only Ugandan coffee could provide.

Amidst this euphoria, the G-25 African Coffee Summit birthed a visionary proposal to halt the export of raw coffee beans. Leaders from coffee-producing nations in Africa united in their call to seize control of the market, determined to elevate the income of their farmers and break free from the shackles of exploitation.

President Yoweri Museveni, a beacon of wisdom, illuminated the summit with stark statistics, highlighting Africa’s significant contributions to the global coffee market, juxtaposed with meager returns.

He championed the transformation of coffee-producing nations into economic powerhouses, emphasizing the potential for local employment and amplified revenue.

Uganda’s ascent in coffee export earnings, an odyssey that began in 2014, finds its roots in the government’s unrelenting efforts to nurture coffee production. From a modest export of 3.24 million bags valued at $403 million, Uganda has blossomed into an international coffee colossus.

Yet, challenges persist like lingering shadows. Limited access to free coffee seedlings, a consequence of changes in the coffee distribution policy, cast a pall over certain regions. Pests and diseases, including the notorious root mealy bugs and the nefarious coffee berry disease, continue to threaten the thriving coffee fields.

Francis Wakabi, the interim chairperson of National Coffee Forum – Uganda, heralded the 7% surge as a boon for the industry, heralding improved quality and quantity, promising increased prosperity for farmers, and beckoning the elite to join this aromatic revolution.

Across the East African expanse, Ethiopia and Rwanda have forged their own tales of triumph. Ethiopia, though falling slightly short of annual targets, unfurled a dazzling $1.3 billion from their coffee exports. Rwanda, in a staggering display of prowess, recorded a 34% surge, amassing $105 million, a testament to the potency of favorable coffee prices.

In a tale of contrasts, Kenya witnessed a dip in coffee export earnings, an anomaly amidst the region’s resounding success. Yet, the global coffee market roars forward, with Brazil and Vietnam poised to compensate for Indonesia’s diminished production.

In a grand crescendo, the world is poised for a record-setting year, with forecasts painting a picture of 174.3 million bags of coffee, a global export frenzy of 122.2 million bags, and consumption soaring to 170.2 million bags.

The United States Department of Agriculture projects a finale with 31.8 million bags resting in global warehouses, a testament to coffee’s enduring reign.

Uganda, with each coffee bean, etches its name into the annals of history, a symphony of flavor, prosperity, and possibility. The aroma of success permeates the air, promising a future brewed with promise and prosperity for all who dare to sip from the cup of Uganda’s triumph.