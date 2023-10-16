In a monumental feat of industrial prowess, Double Q Company Ltd has embarked on an awe-inspiring venture, poised to reshape Uganda’s transport landscape.

This audacious endeavor entails the construction of a colossal assembling plant dedicated primarily to the Sinotruk heavy goods trucks.

Nestled at the Mpigi highway, this 15-acre powerhouse is set to catapult production to an astonishing 1000 vehicles annually, marking a paradigm shift in Uganda’s automotive industry.

Bruce Lin, the dynamic maestro steering the Double Q ship, unveiled this visionary expansion at the company’s exuberant 10th anniversary celebration in Uganda.

The Sinotruk flagship brand is poised to dominate this ambitious production, a testament to Double Q’s unyielding commitment to meet market demands.

Operating from the bustling hub of Busega along the Northern Bypass in Rubaga Division, Kampala, Double Q has rapidly burgeoned from an importer of Chinese trucks to a formidable assembler in just three short years.

Their portfolio encompasses an illustrious array of brands, including the robust Howo Sinotruk, the indomitable XCMG earth moving equipment, HELI forklifts, and factory loaders. From Rwanda to South Sudan, from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Kenya, Double Q’s footprint spans nations, a testament to their insatiable appetite for expansion.

Uganda stands as the epicenter of this electrifying surge, with sales doubling each year since 2020, when the company sold less than 100 trucks. This year, a staggering 600 locally assembled units are slated to roll off the assembly line, a resounding victory lap for Double Q.

Yet, in the midst of this juggernaut, a lingering question remains: the safety record of the Sinotruk. Bruce Lin, unwavering in his assurance, attests to the trucks’ compliance with global and Chinese safety standards.

He deftly navigates the narrative, attributing incidents to an influx of untrained drivers in the transport sector, advocating for a rigorous training regimen to safeguard both lives and assets.

Government and NRM spokesman, Ofwono Opondo, heralds this as a milestone in Uganda’s industrial narrative, an irrefutable affirmation of the nation’s capacity to host heavyweight investments.

He commends Double Q’s emphasis on skills transfer, a testament to their dedication to empower Ugandans in technical domains.

Addressing apprehensions over substandard imports from China, Opondo deftly shifts the spotlight, attributing concerns to local business practices that prioritize cost over quality. Sinotruk, he asserts, stands as a beacon of Chinese manufacturing excellence, a shining example of products that meet and exceed global benchmarks.

In the heart of this transport revolution stands Didan Bahwerwa, a loyalist who has witnessed the meteoric rise of Double Q. His fleet of 11 trucks, staunchly bearing the Sinotruk emblem, testifies to their unparalleled profitability, with low maintenance costs and capacious capacity placing them a cut above the rest in the transport market.

As the Mpigi facility looms on the horizon, Uganda braces for a seismic shift in its transport narrative. Sinotruk, with Double Q at the helm, is set to dominate the roads, an indomitable force that heralds a new era of automotive excellence.

The Sinotruk Symphony has begun, and Uganda’s transport revolution will resonate for generations to come.