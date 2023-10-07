In a jaw-dropping revelation, the Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary, Ramathan Ggoobi has unveiled a shocking misuse of funds under the Parish Development Model (PDM).

Beneficiaries, entrusted with the mission to bolster agriculture, have allegedly taken a detour into the world of high-stakes sports betting and lavish household acquisitions.

Ggoobi’s bombshell revelation delivered with palpable consternation, exposed an astonishing twist in the PDM narrative. “It has been brought to our attention that some beneficiaries have diverted PDM funds to buy household items, engage in sports betting and other ineligible expenditure,” declared Ggoobi, his voice echoing with disbelief.

Under the PDM scheme, beneficiaries, registered through Saccos, were slated to receive a generous sum of one million shillings.

This fund injection was envisioned to catalyze agricultural ventures and subsequently be repaid to fuel further development. However, the reality, as of June 30, 2023, paints a vastly different picture.

A staggering 10585 Saccos had each received a colossal sum of one hundred million shillings, yet the disbursements to beneficiaries languished at a meager 63%.

Ggoobi, beseeching district leadership and responsible officers, implored for vigilant oversight. “You should ensure that PDM beneficiaries utilize the funds for the intended purpose,” he urged, a sense of urgency palpable in his words.

A startling revelation emerged concerning extortion rife within the PDM machinery. Shameless officials allegedly demanded bribes from desperate citizens before releasing the PDM cash.

In even graver cases, beneficiaries found their allocations mysteriously slashed, leaving them with a fraction of what was rightfully theirs.

Ggoobi, undeterred by these alarming reports, acknowledged the widespread nature of these nefarious activities. “Issues of extortion and bribe seeking from PDM beneficiaries…are widely reported,” he lamented.

He implored all accounting officers to embark on a mission to sensitize communities, ensuring the integrity of the PDM process remains untarnished.

To add to the debacle, delays in fund disbursement by commercial banks prompted swift government action. A cutting-edge mobile money solution is now in the works, poised to tackle this pressing challenge head-on. “New banking arrangements will also be communicated soon,” Ggoobi reassured, aiming to streamline access to funds for beneficiaries in far-flung areas.

The PDM Cash Saga unfurls as a tapestry of shocking twists and turns, exposing a scandal of unprecedented proportions.

With sports betting dens beckoning, and extortionists lurking, the fate of PDM’s noble aspirations hangs in the balance. Will Ggoobi’s impassioned plea for rectitude prevail, or will this episode forever stain the legacy of the Parish Development Model? Only time will unveil the final chapter in this saga.