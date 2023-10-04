Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, has refuted claims that President Yoweri Museveni is solely responsible for the division within his party or the opposition as a whole.

Ssemujju revealed that majority of opposition members especially leaders have selfish motivations that hinder cooperation.

The Kira Municipality lawmaker said that Mr. Museveni has minimal contribution to opposition disagreements. He however criticized the selfishness of some opposition members whose contributions have solely damaged the opposition’s success.

Ssemujju made the revelation on Monday during an interview with Journalists at FDC offices- Katonga Faction.

This unexpected gesture of exoneration on President Museveni has been seen as a significant step toward fostering a more constructive political atmosphere. Ssemujju’s statement underscores the importance of focusing on substantive policy debates and addressing the concerns of the electorate, rather than engaging in divisive rhetoric.

Ssemujju explained that while they may have differences with President Museveni on numerous issues, it is their duty as responsible political leaders to refrain from focusing on him as the source of trouble in the opposition and maintain a high standard of political discourse and not let conjecture cloud their judgment.

“I don’t want to blame Mr Museveni that he is entirely to be blamed for the divisions you see in most of the opposition parties because some of us are also selfish. If were not, we should have formed one platform all of us in the opposition a long time ago, which we have not achieved. So we continue fighting the way we are,” he said.

Ssemujju’s statement comes at a time when his party FDC is facing a serious storm of division due to accusations that some of the top party members got money from President Museveni.