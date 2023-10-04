In a remarkable move, President Yoweri Museveni, who also serves as the commander in chief of Uganda People’s Defence Forces, has initiated a substantial promotion of 50 army officers.

As per an official statement released on Wednesday, Brigadier Felix Kulayigye, the defense spokesperson, disclosed that the President additionally ratified the acting ranks of both senior and junior officers within the UPDF.

Notably, five distinguished colonels, namely Jimmy N. Musoke, John Patrick Otongo, James Muhwezi, Richard Rubongoya, and Wycliff Ruterana Keita, have ascended to the esteemed rank of brigadier, marking their transition to one-star generals.

This extensive wave of promotions has further witnessed the elevation of 17 lieutenant colonels to the prestigious rank of colonel, while six acting lieutenant colonels have been officially confirmed in their roles.

In an auspicious turn of events, nine majors have progressed to the rank of lieutenant colonel, with three acting majors receiving resounding confirmation as majors. Moreover, two captains have been granted the elevated status of major, and one acting captain has been solidified in the role of captain. Additionally, seven second lieutenants have advanced to the rank of lieutenants within the UPDF.

Brigadier Kulayigye expressed, “The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, along with the entire UPDF fraternity, extend heartfelt congratulations to the senior and junior officers on their thoroughly deserved promotions and confirmed ranks.”

This momentous initiative by President Museveni underscores a significant stride towards bolstering the ranks of Uganda’s military leadership, ensuring a robust and dynamic force to safeguard the nation’s interests.

The newly unveiled roster of promotions stands as follows: