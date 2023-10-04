The Najjanankumbi faction of the FDC, headed by Patrick Amuriat Oboi and Nathan Nandala Mafabi, have formally requested police protection in anticipation of the Lugogo Delegates Conference this Friday.

This measure is aimed at thwarting potential threats to the Najjanankumbi party headquarters posed by the Katonga faction, led by interim party president Ssalongo Erias Lukwago and Rtd Col. Dr. Kiiza Besiggye.

The Amuriat faction asserts that they possess intelligence indicating that the Katonga faction has intentions to seize control of the party headquarters in Najjanamkumbi while they gather at Lugogo for the delegates conference.

This move by the Amuriat faction coincides with the Katonga faction’s declared intent to reclaim party headquarters in Najjanankumbi on the same day, as supporters of Amuriat gather at Lugogo to choose new party leaders.

On Monday, Hajj Salongo Erias Lukwago initiated a campaign called “Tujja,” which many interpret as a signal to those at Lugogo that by the end of the conference, the Najjanankumbi offices may be taken over, making them inaccessible.

However, Robert Centenary, the Spokesperson for the Najjanankumbi faction, stated that they are aware of the tactics their colleagues are employing, and any attempt to seize the party headquarters will be thwarted. He emphasized that this is why they sought additional police protection.

Centenary further stated, “We are ready for them. Initially, they claimed they had frozen access to our party bank accounts, but they have not informed us of the banks’ responses. Choosing to engage in a confrontation with us is not a wise choice. I implore them to abandon their unlawful plans and come negotiate with us.”

The FDC conference scheduled for Friday, convened by Bonefance Toterebuka Bamwenda, will select the top party leaders, including the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Invitations have been extended to district chairpersons, district secretary generals, district secretaries for publicity and mobilization, district women league chairpersons, and district youth secretaries.

At the constituency level, voters are invited, including the chairperson and general secretary, one of whom must be female. They are expected to be present for accreditation on Thursday, October 5th, 2023.

The conference will take place at the Patidar Samaj Sports Ground in Lugogo, Kampala. Election observers will be accredited at the Najjanankumbi party headquarters on Thursday. These voters were selected from 123 districts that actively participated in the party structure elections.

Addressing a press conference at Najjanankumbi on Monday, Toterebuka derisively dismissed the Katonga faction led by Kampala Lord Mayor and FDC Deputy President for Buganda region, Erias Lukwago, who had taken him to court.

He stated, “I have never seen any sermonizer summoned to court over any allegations, but I am willing to appear if it becomes necessary. I was entrusted to act on behalf of the party to oversee elections for new party leaders.”

Last Monday, the FDC party’s national leaders and members of the NEC under the Katonga faction brought Toterebuka Bamwenda to the High Court in a civil suit contesting his conduct as Chief Electoral Commissioner of the party, arguing that he had not been duly elected or appointed by the national delegates conference as stipulated in the party constitution.