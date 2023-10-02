Re-known NRM supporter and musician Nsereko Emma known as MUNNAMASAKA has extended the Museverni awooma concert to Mukono Region.

This followed H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s supporters in the Districts of Mukono, Kayunga, Buikwe and Buvuma to request the organizers of the concert to bring it closer to them, so that they can also enjoy as they celebrate the achievements of NRM and their Party Chairman Museveni.

President Museveni recently launched the “Museveni awooma” song in Kololo, where the concert was organized to showcase the good things that the NRM and President Museveni have done during their tenure in power.

Speaking to this website Nsereko said that, the aim of the event is to spread the achievements of the NRM Government, mostly its developmental programs, including PDM, Emyoga, roads, electricity, hospitals, Factories and others.

He said he has decided to start with Mukono on 20. October.2023 at Mukono Boarding Primary School grounds.

“I will be traveling across the country and abroad to sensitize Ugandans about the tangible things President Museveni and the NRM has done to uplift the well-being of Ugandans. We are not going to sit down and look when people are talking ill of President Museveni and NRM Government, here and abroad, we shall neutralize their lies” Nsereko added.