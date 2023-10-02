International football competitions are approaching the finish line. The quarter-finals of the Champions League, Europa League, and UEFA Conference League have already ended. Only semi-finals and finals are ahead. According to the results of the 1/4 Champions League, two pairs of semi-finalists were formed. Real Madrid will play against Manchester City, Milan against Inter. In the Europa League, at the 1/2 final stage, Roma will meet Bayer, and Juventus will meet Sevilla. In the Conference League, West Ham will face AZ and Fiorentina will face Basel.

The first legs of the semi-finals of the European Cups will be held from 9 to 11 May, and the return legs – from 16 to 18 May. Their winners will advance to the finals. The final match of the Europa League will take place on May 31, the Conference League on June 7, and the Champions League on June 10. In the meantime, a little more than a month remains before these matches, it’s time to find out who are considered the favorites of the tournaments. Top bookmakers odds for the victory of each of the teams will help.

City are Champions League favorites by a margin

In the Champions League, Manchester City turned out to be the undisputed favorite of the season. The probability of their victory is estimated by odds above 1.5, but below 2, depending on the bookmaker. Such confidence is not hindered even by the struggle on two fronts, since in parallel with the Champions League, the “citizens” are also striving to win the English championship, displacing the London Arsenal from the first place.

The probability of Real Madrid’s success is considered by bookmakers to be much less. Therefore, they give the odds for the victory of the Madrid club around 4-5. The fact that the Champions League will win against Inter or Milan is even less believable. You can bet on the victory of these teams in the tournament with odds ranging from 7 to 9.

In the Europa League and Conference League – tight competition

In the Europa League and the League of Conferences, according to top bookmakers’ opinions, there are no such clear favorites to win. This is evidenced by a much smaller gap between the odds for the triumph of each of the teams. In Europa League, the situation is as follows:

Juventus – odds around 3;

Bayer – from 3 to 4;

Roma – from 3.5 to 4.5;

Seville – from 4 to 5.

A similar state of affairs is observed in the Conference League:

Fiorentina – odds from 2.5 to 3;

West Ham – from 3 to 3.5;

AZ – from 3.5 to 4.5;

Basel – from 4.5 to 5.5.

Such a small difference between the multipliers indicates that any of the remaining teams in the game is still quite capable of winning the trophy. However, if in the Champions League Italian clubs are considered to be “dark horses”, then in tournaments with a lower rank, on the contrary, they are favorites.

Very interesting, in terms of statistics, is the situation in the Europa League. Sevilla, which quite unexpectedly managed to get past Manchester United (and it was considered a favorite, whose odds for winning did not exceed 3), is the champion of the tournament in terms of the number of cups. Therefore, many fans believe that it is this club who will win the trophy again. However, bookmakers think differently and place the Spanish team in 4th place in the ranking of contenders.