In a seismic jolt to the National Unity Platform (NUP), party stalwart Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has unleashed a verbal tempest against Muhammad Ssegirinya.

His point of concern？The purported divisive statements uttered by Ssegirinya, the firebrand Member of Parliament for Kawempe North.

Kyagulanyi minced no words, decrying Ssegirinya’s recent statements as nothing short of divisive, proclaiming, “We are all leaders within the same party, so exchanging public remarks only reflects poorly on our ability to engage and resolve such issues. It was a disappointment and an error.”

Ssegirinya, fresh from his return to the motherland after medical sojourns in the Netherlands, didn’t pull punches either. He lashed out at NUP’s Deputy Spokesperson, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, deeming his remarks inconsiderate.

With a voice laden with emotion, Ssegirinya thundered, “While I lay sick, I heard the remarks Mufumbiro made. I was deeply hurt. Everyone else in the NUP sent me well wishes, but Waiswa was insulting me. I have no issues with him, but I decree that he should never attend my funeral.”

Declining any olive branch, Ssegirinya adamantly stated that he seeks no apology from Mufumbiro, but issued a decree, casting a shadow over future funereal gatherings. This altercation has escalated in the NUP ranks escalates to an unprecedented levels.

Kyagulanyi, the charismatic leader, remained resolute. He asserted, “I will continue to remind Ssegirinya that his actions are being closely observed by the public. We must remain authentic and transparent. I always tell my people that I won’t defend or conceal any wrongdoing. The public sees our actions, so we must prioritize the needs of the people.”

The weekend brought Kyagulanyi’s voice resonating again, this time in praise of the NUP team’s support for Ssegirinya during his overseas convalescence. Despite the turmoil, Kyagulanyi’s gratitude was palpable.

“Despite falling ill and requiring assistance, I am grateful that our team made efforts to take care of Ssegirinya,” he declared. “I also thank Mathias Mpuuga, the leader of the opposition, and the entire Parliamentary team for ensuring that his bills were cleared in accordance with the law.”

Yet, dark clouds loomed over the party, as Kyagulanyi revealed a plot to exploit Ssegirinya’s situation for discord within their ranks. He admonished Ssegirinya for airing grievances in public, emphasizing the need for unity.

Meanwhile, the saga took a financial twist. Ssegirinya, dismayed by Parliament’s perceived neglect, questioned why others received aid while he received none. This led to Muhammad Nsereko, the Kampala Central MP, initiating a fundraising drive for Ssegirinya. However, Kyagulanyi was quick to denounce Nsereko’s involvement, accusing him of profiteering from the ill legislator’s plight.

As the NUP navigates this tempestuous sea of controversy, the unity and stability of the party hang precariously in the balance.

The public watches with bated breath, wondering whether these political titans can mend the rift and steer the party back on course.