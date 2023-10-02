By Del Wilbert Omony

NUP’s woes are not about to end as founding members/delegates who officiated the coming to light of a self proclaimed president of Uganda Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu “Bobi Wine” led by Nkonge Moses Kibalama’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) has endorsed former Secretary General Ssimbwa Paul Kagombe for the Replacement of the aging party Chairman Kibalama.

Politics of the political parties is taking a new twist as almost all our political parties are getting deeply confused and divided as being evidently witnessed in the Democratic Party (DP), Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), the Forum For Democratic Change (FDC)and now the National Unity Platform (NUP).

This has raised questions to whether Uganda in the current state of political dispensation can sail through to the much desired change everyone seems to be craving for. Word reaching our editorial desk has it with authority that the membership and the delegates of the party which modified its name only not the constitution or any other thing in August of 2019 and later convened a meeting called by Nkonge Moses Kibalama, that saw Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu, Joel Senyonyi, Ssimbwa Paul Kagombe, Fred Nyanzi Sentamu, Flavia Kalule Nabagabe, Aisha Kabanda and David Lewis Rubongoya take leadership positions respectively to backup the then existing leadership of the party but surprisingly when the amorphous people power brigade which was power thirsty mascaraded and steal thilly over ran the entire leadership of the party and all then existing party organs rendered inactive.

This urgered the original delegates of the National Unity Platform and other leaders so much that up to now the two factions don’t see eye to eye. The spirit of the party in the hearts of it’s founders keeps growing every day that passes and this has been evidenced by the creation of the Kabowa Headquarters a faction led by Nkonge Moses Kibalama which even according to the party constitution held a delegates conference on the 27th of July 2022 was questioned by the Electoral Commission (EC) though the party still maintains that the Electoral body errored since it has no mandate to interface with the internal decisions of the parties most especially done by the delegates of that particular political party.

In a closed door meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the party, convened by the then chairman of the party Nkonge Moses Kibalama, several resolutions were passed among which include to have the Chairman who is getting weak health wise every day steps down and all the members present at the meeting unornimiously agreed to the replacement of the Chairman with Ssimbwa Paul Kagombe the parties fomer Secretary General and Senior Administrative Secretary respectively.

When contacted for a comment, the former chairman Nkonge Moses Kibalama confirmed the development and the desired changes that would see the party regain its glory. The new party chairman according to the Kibalama led Central Executive Committee, will be unveiled to the public in their subsequent meeting slated to take place in November on a specific date to be communicated.

When reached out for a comment, the current chairman of the National Unity Platform faction of the founders intimated to the mighty Watchdog news that he was ready for the position and that he is looking forward to redeem the glory of the party from the mascaraders who have nothing good to offer to the party and the country but rather looking for their own material gains and he sighted the need for Ugandans to be very careful with the Kyagulanyi led faction sighting the corruption trend of the people Kyagulanyi is dealing with among whom include the just interdicted. Un answered question continue lingering on who is who in the leadership of political parties where FDC’s Waswa Birigwa the Chairman is under looked as it is not mentioned at all in the National Unity Platform faction of the Sentamu’s.

What does the NUP constitution say about the powers of the party chairman???

This and more is going to be communicated in our subsequent dossiers. Watch the space.