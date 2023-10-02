In a flavorful turn of events, the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu (OBR) cultural institution in Kasese has unveiled their grand scheme to welcome back the illustrious Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere to the hallowed grounds of Rwenzururu Kingdom.

Having languished for seven long years without gracing the sacred soil of his realm, Mr. Charles Wesley Mumbere’s absence was a consequence of a fateful raid on his palace in 2016. This led to his apprehension by the state, accompanied by grave charges, including the weighty accusation of terrorism.

It is etched in memory that the assault on the Rwenzururu palace, reaching its crescendo with the capture of Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere and 218 others on November 26 and 27, 2016, was executed by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), commanded then by the formidable Gen. Peter Elwelu.

This offensive was triggered by the Rwenzururu King’s steadfast refusal to surrender the guards accused by the army of partaking in covert operations. Regrettably, over a hundred souls met their untimely end in this tumultuous event.

The group was subsequently arraigned before a court in Jinja on a litany of charges, spanning treason, terrorism, murder, attempted murder, robbery, and malicious damage to property.

In a turn of events this June, the International Crimes Division of the High Court, acting upon the directive of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), rescinded all charges against the embattled Rwenzururu King Wesley Mumbere and his 218 loyal subjects.

DPP Jane Francis Abodo affirmed that the State’s ardor for the case had waned, beseeching the court for the release of all the accused, permitting the King to return to Kasese and resume his governance.

According to Mr. Wesley Mumbere’s erudite counsel, Alfred Masakye, on the 3rd of October, 2023, the vanguard, led by the Kingdom’s Prince and Prime Minister, will grace Kasese with their presence to prepare the fertile ground for Omusinga’s triumphant return.

It is anticipated that Omusinga shall make his grand entrance into Kasese at noon on Wednesday, heralding a new chapter in the annals of Rwenzururu Kingdom.

“Tomorrow, a team, led by none other than the esteemed Crown Prince and a select group of about eleven distinguished figures, will grace us with their presence. Then, on Wednesday, as the clock strikes noon, the King himself, accompanied by his illustrious Queen, will make his grand entrance,” Counsel Masakye said.

Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu has projected a staggering UGX 4 billion for the extravagant welcome affair, a regal event befitting a King, including the procurement of a new palace for his majesty. This necessity arose from the harrowing events of 2016, when his ancestral abode was reduced to rubble in a brutal onslaught by the UPDF.

Masakye, revealed that a portion of the requisite funds has already been rallied from devoted subjects of the kingdom and benevolent well-wishers. He fervently implored the gracious venue owner to extend their generosity, allowing them to settle the dues after the occasion, once the coffers are replenished.

“We are, at present, drawing from the modest resources we’ve managed to gather, buoyed by the promise of a representative from the state. However, we are actively mobilizing additional funds,” he affirmed.

Honorable Godfrey Kabyanga, the State Minister for Information, assured that all necessary arrangements have been meticulously put in place. He fervently hopes that the people of Rwenzururu will unite in a resounding chorus of welcome for their cherished cultural leader, who has endured a prolonged absence from the hallowed grounds of Kasese, ensnared by onerous legal constraints following his apprehension.

“The sons and daughters of Rwenzururu are prepared to usher in their King with unparalleled grandeur,” he proclaimed. “The news has circulated that His Majesty is poised to embark from Kampala to Kasese imminently”

It is worth noting that various factions within the Rwenzururu Kingdom have been weaving a tapestry of elaborate plans to herald their king’s sovereign’s return.

In June 2022, the spirited youth took to planting trees and staged an impassioned climate march, an homage to the fateful events of November 27, 2016, when the hallowed halls of Rwenzururu Palace bore witness to tragedy.

Their aim? To ensure that King Wesley Mumbere returns to an environment as resplendent and preserved as his legacy itself.