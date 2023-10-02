The government of Uganda has laid down stringent conditions for the repatriation of Dr. Aggrey Kiyingi’s body.

In light to this decision, the state has outlined precise steps to ensure the smooth and timely return of the esteemed cardiologist, who breathed his last on Saturday afternoon in Australia under unclear circumstances.

Dr. Kiyingi met his demise in Australia following a self-imposed exile, prompted by charges of treason and terrorism leveled against him by the state.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem, informed 88.8 CBS FM today that one of the prerequisites set by government is an official request from the late doctor’s family, seeking permission for his final journey back to Uganda.

He emphasized that the government, in its pursuit of reconciliation, exhibits a commendable level of leniency, even extending this gesture to a wide array of fallen state critics who pass away abroad.

He stressed that if the family makes such a request, there would be no impediment to the return of Dr. Kiyingi’s remains. This policy, he said, has already granted passage back to Uganda for numerous individuals who held anti-government sentiments.

“If the family makes a request there is no harm in his body being brought back, government has allowed the bodies of many Ugandans who were anti government for their bodies to be returned to Uganda. There is no benefit of trying to take advantage of dead bodies, so if the family makes a request, they will allow his body to return to Uganda,” Okello Oryem said.

Dr. Kiyingi’s widow, Mayimuna Nakayiira Kiyingi, made the somber announcement of his passing on Saturday, choosing, however, to withhold the specific details surrounding her husband’s untimely departure.

Instead, she offered assurance that details regarding the funeral and memorial services would be communicated in due course. This would afford family, friends, and admirers the opportunity to pay their respects and bid farewell to a man whose legacy will forever echo through the halls of medicine and in the hearts of those privileged to have known him.

Dr. Aggrey Kiyingi, a distinguished cardiologist, expanded his expertise to include tropical medicine, echocardiography, and general adult cardiology.

He was known for his generosity, supporting churches and NGOs in Kampala. He also co-ran Dehezi International, a renowned computer firm, and facilitated CBS FM’s online platform.

Kiyingi’s life took a dramatic turn when he was accused of his wife’s murder, but he was ultimately acquitted. Later, he faced charges related to terrorism and murder. Despite wanting to challenge President Museveni in the 2016 election, his political aspirations never materialized. In later years, he became a more reserved public figure.