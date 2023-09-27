A recent study commissioned by the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) has exposed a culture of deceit and information withholding among industry practitioners, leaving a trail of disgruntled policyholders in its wake.

The Policyholder Satisfaction Survey, a beacon of truth unveiled this year, unearthed a staggering statistic: between 33 and 42 percent of current insurance policyholders are left seething with discontent, disillusioned by the very entities meant to provide them with peace of mind.

The discontent, a bitter brew that varies from company to company and policy to policy, is anchored primarily in the realm of claim settlements.

Heart-wrenching stories emerged, like one beleaguered policyholder who, upon receiving a lapse notice, embarked on a Sisyphean quest to contact their agent, only to be met with an echoing void.

Their cries for help fell on deaf ears until the Insurance Regulatory Authority intervened, wielding the power of truth and accountability.

Another policyholder recounted a Kafkaesque ordeal, forced to visit the insurer’s office a mind-boggling eight times before finally grasping a discharge voucher, only to endure an additional 29-day purgatory before their rightful claim was honored.

Ibrahim Kaddunabbi Lubega, the indomitable CEO of IRA, minced no words in his condemnation of such practices, declaring them a blight upon the entire industry. “It is these very companies that tarnish the image of our sacred profession,” he thundered.

But the rot runs deeper, permeating the very roots of the industry. Prospective clients, desperate for protection, are herded through the process by zealous agents, racing to meet quotas set by a distant management. The casualties of this rushed affair are policyholders who either sign on dotted lines they cannot decipher or flee in search of solace elsewhere.

One policyholder, grappling with unemployment, found themselves ensnared in a cruel Catch-22. Despite notifying the insurer of their predicament, they were met with a relentless demand to settle arrears, ultimately forfeiting two years of hard-earned savings.

As the report unfurled its damning findings, it also sounded a clarion call to insurers: the landscape is changing. An informed society, armed with legal knowledge, now stands ready to hold them accountable.

Clients recount tales of hospitals refusing service until insurance approval is secured, leaving them in a baffling limbo. Kaddunabbi-Lubega implored insurers to clarify services upfront, lest they risk becoming unwitting accomplices in a system that leaves clients stranded.

The report’s final verdict echoed through the corridors of the industry: reasonable pricing, adept claims management, and staff competence form the cornerstone of customer satisfaction.

Additionally, transparency in advertising, seamless claims processing, and consistent communication emerged as linchpins in retaining trust.

Yet, amidst these revelations, there lies a dire warning: failure to rectify these deep-seated issues may well spell the demise of an industry struggling to find its moral compass.

As Uganda watches, the onus now rests on insurers to rewrite the narrative, one policyholder at a time.