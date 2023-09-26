In a fervent plea for transparency, opposition Members of Parliament are demanding full disclosure of the Lugogo Cricket Oval Stadium agreement, voicing apprehensions over a history of failed projects on public land allocated to investors.

Kayemba Ssolo, the resolute MP representing Bukomansimbi South, pointed to stark examples like the UBC land in Nakasero, now on the market after being claimed by the Aya Group, and the displaced Shimoni Demonstration school, replaced by Kingdom Mall.

Ssolo’s call for complete divulgence of the government-Turkish Investor accord before redevelopment struck a chord.

“While we rally behind the need for stadium redevelopment, given our dearth of suitable sports facilities, we can’t overlook past instances where land meant for development slipped away,” emphasized Ssolo.

Hillary Kiyaga aka Dr. Hilderman, the unwavering MP for Mawokota North, stressed the pivotal role of the government in nurturing Uganda’s sports sector, urging against relinquishing this duty to the private sector.

He suggested that the government should place its primary focus on the equitable development of sports facilities across various regions of Uganda.

He advised that investors should be directed towards developing facilities in districts like Mpigi, rather than solely concentrating on Kampala, which often leads to uneven development.

“We can’t foster the sports sector if the very grounds for training, vital for its progress, are surrendered. The government holds a pivotal stake in investing in our sports community. We must not shirk this responsibility and lean solely on privatization for industry growth,” asserted Kiyaga.

Joyce Bagala, the steadfast Woman MP for Mityana district, sought answers on the status of Aki-Bua Stadium in Lira, part of Uganda’s bid for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Clarity was her demand.

Meanwhile, Richard Lumu, the vigilant MP for Mityana South, cautioned against wolves in sheep’s clothing, advising the government to guard against speculators posing as investors, lest they face a fate akin to the Aya Hotel and Lugogo Cricket Oval.

“We harbor apprehensions about the stadium’s future, given the dearth of clear-cut agreements between the government and the investor. It’s imperative to acknowledge the presence of speculators in our midst. The individual behind Aya Hotel left our shores after making his fortune, leaving a vastly different legacy,” Lumu cautioned.

In recent times, the government unveiled ambitious plans to transform Lugogo Cricket Oval into a state-of-the-art Multipurpose Sports Complex, promising a venue boasting a main indoor arena with a seating capacity of 15,000, an eight-lane swimming pool, and myriad other amenities.

Upon completion, this cutting-edge facility will revolutionize Uganda’s sports landscape, filling a glaring void in venue infrastructure.

Currently, the beleaguered MTN Indoor Arena bears the brunt of international tournaments, while Makerere University’s attempt to build an indoor arena remains an unfinished chapter.

The repercussions of this dearth were felt keenly, as Uganda, despite securing the bid, lost the chance to host the 2023 Africa Netball Championship.