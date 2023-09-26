In a decisive move against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), specialized police units, led by the Crime Intelligence Task Teams from CID Headquarters have arrested three terror suspects.

The operations were meticulously planned and executed in Mbale City and Bukedea district from September 17th to 19th. They culminated in the successful apprehension of three high-priority ADF suspects directly linked to the December 2022 attacks on police stations.

Having eluded authorities in the central region, these suspects established a terror cell in Mbale following the demise of their leader in Mityana. The suspects’ capture marks a significant stride in dismantling the ADF network.

In a parallel operation, the Joint Anti-terrorism Task Team, working in close coordination with Wamala region and Kyankwanzi police, achieved another triumph on September 21st, 2023.

This operation led to the apprehension of two prominent ADF elements, Lusiba Farouk and Nandaula Zura, in Bikooma village, Kyenda Trading Centre, Butemba sub-county, Kyankwanzi district.

After escaping Lwengo district, the duo had acquired a 1.5-acre piece of land, which now stands as a testament to their ill-fated attempt at establishing a stronghold. Both suspects have been transferred to Kampala for further processing and impending legal action.

These operations represent the latest salvo in an ongoing, intensified campaign against terrorism, prompted by credible warnings of imminent attacks and the discovery of ADF-distributed leaflets menacing local communities.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, in a statement issued later in the evening, emphasized the unwavering vigilance of Ugandan security agencies. He underscored their commitment to monitoring all areas where ADF remnants may be harbored, urging them to surrender peacefully.

The counter-terrorism efforts, he affirmed, remain robust and unyielding in the face of extremists who jeopardize the safety and security of Ugandans.

Enanga also shed light on the broader strategy to neutralize the ADF, citing the pivotal UPDF air strikes in Eastern DRC on September 16th. These strikes resulted in the demise of several ADF rebels, most notably Meddie Nkalubo, a notorious ADF commander. Enanga lauded the precision of the reconnaissance and multiple streams of intelligence that led to this significant blow against the ADF.

“Meddie Nkalubo was a key figure in ADF, renowned for his strategic acumen in planning and coordinating terrorist operations. His elimination marks a substantial setback for the ADF, impairing their operational capacity both in the DRC and Uganda,” Enanga said.

In another development, Police in Lwengo district have apprehended and detained Constable Kizza Emmanuel, one of their own, for the murder of his 3-year-old son, purportedly as a sacrifice to attain unlimited wealth.

Furthermore, Police have dismissed one of their own, Constable Ivan Muhindo, who recklessly fired at civilians in the Karamoja sub-region. Muhindo serves in the Anti-Stock Theft Unit team tasked with combating cattle rustlers in the same area.

“We, the ASTU management, extend our apologies to the populace and law-abiding citizens residing in Chepsekunya for the disturbance and fear caused by Constable Muhindo Ivan, who is attached to the Chepsikunya ASTU zonal Headquarters. This arose from an altercation in the trading center in Chepsikunya,” stated AIP Mike Longole, the Mt. Moroto regional police spokesperson.

Additionally, reports indicate that upon his return to the zone, Muhindo seized a PK machine gun, loaded it with 200 rounds, and proceeded to fire indiscriminately at the very citizens he is meant to safeguard, without due consideration and adherence to the conditions governing a police officer’s use of a firearm.

Longole emphasized that the management views the actions of PC Muhindo as scandalous in nature, seemingly aimed at undermining the longstanding relationship that the police, as an institution, have forged with the public.