Rwampara – Authorities in Rwampara District are currently investigating a deeply distressing incident that has left the community in shock and mourning. The case centers around the untimely death of Besisira Davis, an 18-year-old student at Rwampara Vocational Secondary School and a resident of Bushenyi Cell in Nyakabare Parish, Rugando Subcounty, Rwampara.

The tragic sequence of events is alleged to have unfolded on September 9, 2023, when the young student was entrusted with 640,000 Ugandan Shillings to pay for his school fees. It is reported that instead of fulfilling this responsibility, Davis chose to flee and hide at his aunt’s residence.

As night fell, Davis’ parents, deeply concerned and distressed by his actions, managed to locate their son. What followed was a nightmarish ordeal, during which the young student was reportedly subjected to physical torture by his parents. The ordeal continued throughout the night and extended into the morning hours.

Fortunately, intervention came in the form of the area councillor, who managed to rescue Davis from his dire circumstances. Following this harrowing experience, Davis was swiftly returned to school. However, his condition had deteriorated significantly.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, school authorities took immediate action and transported Davis to Kimono Health IV in the early hours of September 23, 2023. ragically, despite medical efforts, Davis succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 4:00 AM.

According to the police spokesperson for Rwizi region Samson Kasasira, the body of the deceased has been transferred to Mbarara regional referral hospital for a comprehensive postmortem examination, which will shed further light on the circumstances surrounding his death. He added the father of the deceased has been detained to aid in ongoing investigations.