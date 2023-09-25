BY NELLY NELSONS OTTO

LIRA

THE issue of burying people in concrete graves has generated a lot of debate among the cultural leaders in Lango where the Tekwaro Lango Paramount Chief (Won Nyaci) Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo-Okune has asked for science-guided consensus.

Odongo-Okune, also an acclaimed civil engineer, is concerned that the issue of burying people in expensive coffins and concrete graves with cement and wire mess has become a new norm in Lango.

“…I think this matter requires the government, especially the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) to commission some research which can form the basis for guidance and regulation on the best way without injuring the environment…” he appealed.

He implored the clan chiefs and scientists to look into the matter and come out with better ways of burials that promote good practices in line with culture, but which also take care of sustainable use of the resources.

The issue became a heated debate during the Second General Assembly of Tekwaro Lango held at Te Tangci Cell, Senior Quarters in Lira City East on Friday 22 September, 2023.

Okune also expressed worry at the trend marriage ceremonies are taking with more of foreign alien practices of hiring light-skinned women to pose as sisters and aunts to the bride, away from the Lango ways.

“…why are you running away and promoting some outside cultural practices when ours here are very distinct and beautiful, let’s stop diluting our culture…”he appealed.

More than 300 clan leaders at various levels like jagi, janjagi, rwode including chiefs (owitong), representatives for youth, women and people with disabilities plus professionals attended the meeting chaired by the Speaker Willy Kagere Omodo-Omodo.

This was in reaction to a presentation by the Principal Fountainhead Institute of Management and Technology (FIMAT) situated in Lira, Tom Okao who argued that the practice of burying people in concrete graves with tiles is environmentally dangerous.

He noted that at the current death rate, where people bury their relatives in coffins made out of expensive timber with concrete, wire mesh and tiles, future generations will have no space to conduct productive activities.

“…the bricks, cement, concrete, wire mesh plus the chemicals used in embalming the bodies, among others, are all very unfriendly materials to the sustainable use of our God-given natural resources…’,Okao observed.

Okao also dismissed as false and misleading the idea of equating concrete graves to mean ‘status and decent burials’ saying any responsible person should leave the world a better place than he found it.

He cited a former Kenyan environmental activist and Nobel Prize winner Mathaai Wangari whose body was cremated as opposed to concrete grave which ordinarily was befitting of her social status.

Participants noted that like marriage and other aspects of life, burial ceremonies have also been overly commercialized to the extent that people attend burials just to compare and judge the ‘best’ depending on the amount of money sunk.

“…mourners will make fun of families with poor grade coffins, and give credits to magnificent concrete graves where sumptuous meals of rice, chicken and beef are served…”,George Ojwang-Opota the Acecep Adwong (Prime Minister) commented.

The Director Victoria School of Nursing and Midwifery Dr Isaac Orech who also made a presentation announced 600 bursaries for bright but needy students from each of the more than 150 clans to study at the facility.

Dr Orech who is also the Medical Officer in charge of Ogur Health Centre IV asked the clan leaders to encourage mothers to deliver in health facilities where trained personnel handle them professionally.