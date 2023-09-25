Over the weekend, a heated dispute between musicians Grenade Official and Rickman Manrick unfolded at the Kampala Style Brunch event, held at La Terezza in Kampala.

The brawl was reportedly ignited by Grenade’s unresolved feelings towards socialite Sheilah Gashumba.

Eyewitnesses reported that tensions escalated rapidly as Grenade Official persistently approached the table where Gashumba and her boyfriend Manrick were seated.

The situation was defused multiple times, but the simmering animosity eventually ignited into a physical confrontation.

The brawl reached its zenith when Grenade, fueled by apparent resentment, hurled a glass towards Rickman Manrick, causing severe injuries to his lips.

Swift action was taken to rush the injured artist to Nakasero Hospital, where he received immediate medical attention, including stitches for his wounds. Meanwhile, Grenade made a hasty escape, utilizing a Boda Boda to evade capture.

This incident resurfaces a troubled romantic history between Sheilah Gashumba and Grenade Official, which reportedly concluded on a bitter note. Sources suggest that their past grievances served as the catalyst for this explosive clash.

Taking to social media, Sheilah Gashumba expressed her dismay at the incident, denouncing Grenade Official’s lack of restraint and labeling his behavior as symptomatic of drug abuse.

She uploaded a distressing video of Rickman Manrick, visibly battered and awaiting a medical procedure at the hospital.

In a passionate plea, Gashumba asserted that Grenade has long been a source of trouble and urged authorities to apprehend him. She lauded Rickman as a person of great humility and respect, highlighting his infrequent forays into the party scene.

Gashumba resolved to pursue legal action, vowing to see the case through to its resolution. Her hope is that this incident serves as a wake-up call for musicians to treat one another with greater respect and dignity, thereby upholding the reputation of Uganda’s music industry.

“It’s very unfortunate and sad that the industry in Uganda still has artists like Grenade that are very indisciplined, chaotic and want to fight others. Grenade has been struggling with drug addiction for sometime and I think it’s getting to his head. He attacked Rickman today after attempting to fight and create commotion on our table at la terezza. Rickman rarely parties and is never in any drama and he is calm and respectful person. I think since the year began this is his 5th in the bar because he prefers watching football and going to studio. it’s sad that this has happened even after soo many artists dying in the past years in such scandals!! We shall follow up the case with @PoliceUg,” said Sheila Gashumba, in a tweet.

As the music community grapples with this shocking turn of events, the future of these artists’ careers remains uncertain, leaving fans and industry insiders alike anxiously awaiting further developments in this rapidly evolving saga.