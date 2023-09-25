Office of the National Chairman (ONC) Manager Hajjat Hadijjah Namyalo on Sunday 24th September 2023, spent her day in Bukomansimbi at the late Khasim Mukiibi’s home where family, relatives and key religious leaders held for Duwa prayers.

While at the function, the Muslims in greater Masaka requested Hajjat Namyalo to help them reclaim their stolen land found in Sembabule District, something she responded to by assigning Counsel Hussein Ssebuufu to provide all necessary legal support to the Muslim community.

“I will make sure land gets back in the right hands, President Museveni is always following up on all issues related to land grabbing, this issue is a great challenge and I call upon all RDCs and RCCs to be careful and technical while handling land wrangles,” said Namyalo adding; ”in most cases, the grabbers connive with officials to cheat the poor, as ONC, we shall always stand with the poor.”

Hajjat Namyalo also used the opportunity to spread her countrywide self-empowerment program by providing equipment worth millions to women and youth in Bukomansimbi.

She donated to them brand-new salon hair dryers, sewing machines, hair cutting machines, bricks laying and welding machines