In a startling turn of events, Kajo Keji County has leveled serious allegations against the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), accusing them of encroaching on South Sudanese territory.

County Commissioner Phanuel Dumo minced no words, labeling this encroachment as a direct challenge to the country’s territorial integrity.

“This is not at our level; it goes to state and national,” he declared, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. “The area they are now in is our soil, so this is a contradiction done by authority there. We cannot take our forces to go and provoke the neighbor, as they did, definitely and the landlord are there.”

These accusations have come to light amidst a proposed meeting between Kajo Keji County and Uganda’s Yumbe district local leaders, scheduled for September 22nd, aimed at resolving border disputes.

Last June, experts had already sounded the alarm, labeling UPDF’s encroachments as a “direct threat and attack” on South Sudan’s territorial integrity.

Dr. Abraham Kuol Nyuon, a prominent political analyst, expressed deep concern over this interference with the state’s territorial integrity. He stressed the urgency of swift communication between the heads of state to address this encroachment.

Martin Wang, a seasoned foreign affairs and security analyst, echoed Dr. Nyuon’s sentiments. He underlined that such continued encroachments violated the provisions of the UN Charter, specifically Article 2 (4), which strictly forbids the use of force against a state’s territorial integrity.

Article 2.4 of the UN Charter reads, “All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the purposes of the United Nations.”

Curiously, the government of South Sudan has yet to issue a statement, neither through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor its military wing. This silence has left many wondering about the state’s stance on this latest border intrusion.

Wang emphasized that a serious government should activate its diplomatic and military capabilities in response to such direct military provocations, rather than remaining silent.

He underscored that the responsibility to protect civilians rests with the government, and when foreign forces disrupt communities, it signals a failure in fulfilling this crucial role.

As tensions escalate, the international community watches closely, hoping for a resolution that upholds the principles of territorial integrity and peaceful coexistence.

The fate of this contested border now hangs in the balance, awaiting decisive action from the concerned authorities.