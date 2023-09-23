President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday received a Special Envoy from the Republic of Somaliland, Dr. Jama Musse Jama at State House-Entebbe.

During the engagement, President Museveni agreed to be the unification facilitator between Somaliland and Somalia.

Somaliland, officially the Republic of Somaliland, is an unrecognised sovereign state in the Horn of Africa, recognised internationally as a de jure part of Somalia.

The President said that he does not support the secession of Somaliland from Somalia because it is wrong.

“We don’t support secession because strategically, it is wrong,”President Museveni emphasized.

President Museveni told Dr. Jama that Somalia and Somaliland should do away with politics of identity if they want prosperity for their country.

He explained that people face similar challenges regardless of their race and religion. He instead advised leaders to embrace politics of interest which is more important and will transform the citizens socially and economically.

President Museveni further agreed to trade with Somaliland saying that this will benefit the two economies.

“In case you have something that we don’t have, we shall buy from you, you can also buy from us what you don’t have if we have it,” President Museveni said.

President Museveni also advised that a Country’s internal market alone is not enough, and therefore there is need for Somaliland and Somalia to unite, trade together and also trade with other African countries.

Dr. Jama thanked President Museveni for promoting peace in Somalia and requested him to help them solve the disagreements between Somalia and Somaliland.

He also noted that they support the idea of the East African Community to expand to Somalia.