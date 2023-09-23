In a dazzling showcase of marketing brilliance, the third edition of the Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAs) is all set to grace the night of Friday, December 1st, 2023.

The edition will be tailored around the theme of celebrating ‘Ideas That Work’. UMEAs aim is to be a beacon for brands, agencies, and marketers to spotlight their achievements and elevate the caliber of their businesses.

Building on the resounding success of the 2022 edition, which saw 11 outstanding winners clinching accolades, the UMEAs continue to recognize the crème de la crème of marketing strategy execution across the Ugandan market.

The organizers, Evolve Africa, announced this year’s edition will be a glittering affair, with a red carpet and black-tie event planned at the opulent Kampala Serena Hotel.

Addressing the media, Shafique Ssemakula, Co-Founder of Evolve Africa, emphasized the comprehensive scope of the awards, spanning Communications, Advertising, and Public Relations.

He stated, “The UMEAs will delve into how brands, marketers, and their agency partners have harnessed various media channels, both digital and traditional, to craft campaigns that wielded a profound influence on their target audiences and businesses.”

Ssemakula also revealed exciting new partnerships for the 2023 edition, including I&M Bank Uganda, a formidable financial growth partner. He expressed optimism for the long-term impact of this collaboration on the marketing industry.

The sponsors for UMEAs 2023 include esteemed names like I&M Bank Uganda, Daily Monitor, KFM, NTV, Spark TV, NSSF, Equity Bank, Kampala Serena Hotel, UDB, Radio City, Matooke Republic, Kadanke Brand House, Wango App, and Centenary Bank.

Entries for participation in the UMEAs 2023 are now open through the official website www.umeawards.org. Ssemakula stressed that participation is not only free but also accessible to all organizations with marketing campaigns poised for triumph. The deadline for entries is set for October 22nd, 2023.

Below are the award categories for the Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards 2023:

Outstanding Advertising Campaign of the Year

Excellence in Partnership Marketing

Pinnacle Achievement in Digital Marketing

PR Campaign of Distinction

Innovation Excellence – New Product/Service/Process

Experiential Marketing Campaign of the Year

Outstanding Not-for-Profit/Social Good Campaign *NEW – Open for entry but not subject to public vote

Distinguished ESG Campaign *NEW – Open for entry but not subject to public vote

Emerging Agency of the Year – Open for entry but not subject to public vote

Agency of the Year – Entry not subject to public vote

Marketing Campaign of the Year – Entry not subject to public vote

UMEAs Marketing Pioneer Award – Not open for entry or public vote.

A distinguished panel of jurors, comprised of industry luminaries, is set to preside over the evaluations. Dr. Benedict Mugerwa Ph.D. from UMI, Ngulumi Immaculate Nabatte from Centenary Bank, John Paul Okwi from MTN Uganda, Rogers Anguzu from Crown Beverages Ltd, and Barbra Arimi Teddy from NSSF, along with Jackie Namara, CEO of IguruConsult Ltd, constitute the esteemed jury.

The pinnacle of the evening will be marked by the presentation of the UMEAs Marketing Pioneer Award, an honor not open for entry or public vote, reserved for an individual who has demonstrated exceptional contributions to the marketing industry.

As the countdown to the gala event begins, anticipation and excitement run high, with the promise of a night that celebrates not only remarkable marketing achievements but also the spirit of innovation and excellence that drives Uganda’s marketing landscape forward.

The Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards 2023 is poised to be an unforgettable occasion, setting a new standard for marketing excellence in the region.