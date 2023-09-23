In a resounding call to action, a section of Kampala Members of Parliament (MPs) has raised their voices against the “rampant” floods and treacherous potholes plaguing the city’s roads.

These fearless representatives have issued an ultimatum, giving the government a mere two weeks to rectify the dire state of affairs, or brace for imminent protests.

During a charged Friday plenary sitting, Hon. Abubaker Kawalya, the MP for Rubaga North, painted a vivid picture of Kampala’s woes, attributing them to the city’s woefully inadequate drainage system.

With urgency in his voice, Kawalya warned that if the government failed to rise to the challenge within the stipulated 14 days, the streets would resonate with the rallying cries of discontent.

“We shall not sit down and see all these challenges,” Kawalya declared, determination radiating from him. “We are giving them an ultimatum of a maximum of two weeks to work on most of the challenges that have affected our people, most especially when it comes to flooding. We all know what causes flooding, the status and quality of our drainage is in bad state.”

Hon. Kawalya was quick to dismiss a proposal by the First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, suggesting that Special Forces Command (SFC) could miraculously mend Kampala’s potholes with mere ‘soil’.

He argued that the crux of the matter lay not in human resources, but in the meager funds allocated to the Uganda National Roads Authority.

“The main challenge of the roads in Kampala isn’t the human capital,” Kawalya emphasized. “We have engineers well paid in KCCA, contractors are there ready to work just in case the resources are provided. But our concern is, why has government failed to provide when it comes to construction of roads and drainage in the city?”

Hon. Allan Ssewanyana, the MP for Makindye West, echoed Kawalya’s sentiments, leveling accusations at the government for neglecting the crucial issue of roads and drainage in Kampala. He pointed out that the city, as the largest contributor to the tax base, deserved better.

“As leaders, we shall not sit back and watch Kampala go down especially on the issues concerns the drainages and roads,” Ssewanyana asserted. “People spend too much in repairing their cars because of the potholes.”

Parliament’s approval of two substantial loan facilities in August 2023, totaling Shs2.2 trillion, was a glimmer of hope for road construction projects in Metropolitan Kampala.

However, it is essential to remember President Museveni’s directive back in 2013, when he called for Shs 6 billion to address the pothole crisis. Regrettably, only a fraction of this sum found its way into the much-needed repairs, resulting in worsening road conditions.

As it stands, Kampala’s road network spans 2,100 kilometers, with a paltry 646 kilometers (30%) paved. Most of these paved roads have far exceeded their expected lifespan, rendering them treacherous paths fraught with peril. Narrow and pockmarked, they have become perilous traps for the city’s inhabitants.

Despite past promises and financial injections, Kampala remains ensnared in a web of potholes, with progress a distant dream.

The impassioned pleas of MPs serve as a stark reminder that the heart of Uganda’s capital is in dire need of salvation. The clock is ticking, and the fate of Kampala’s roads and drainage hangs in the balance.