In a startling revelation, city lawyer Patrick Kiconco Katabaazi has accused Rukiga Member of Parliament Hon Rowland Ndyomugyengyi Bish of masterminding a plot to tarnish his reputation. Katabaazi claims that these efforts are in response to his decision to contest against the MP in the upcoming elections.

Speaking on Tuesday during a meeting held at the Kabale District Rukiiko Hall, which brought together Tea Nursery bed operators and district authorities from Rukiga, Kabale, and Rubanda, Katabaazi vehemently defended himself against accusations of misappropriating Shs 39 billion he received from the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) to compensate tea farmers.

While speaking to the journalists, Katabaazi began by asserting that there was no basis for the allegations against him, emphasizing that all tea nursery operators had received their payments.

He questioned the timing of these accusations, stating, “We got the money to pay these farmers in 2020, why do they really complain three years later after they were paid years back? Do you know anyone who they can steal from and wait for three years to speak up?”

The lawyer then shed light on what he believes is the true cause of the controversy. He explained, “The trouble began on 18th July this year when we received a court ruling granting the nursery tea operators Shs 70 billion. Politicians, including MP Rowland Ndyomugyengyi Bish, fear individuals like me who have expressed interest in contesting for Rukiga county Member of Parliament. They want to suffocate the transaction of Shs 75 billion so that I fail to get the legal fees, which would otherwise make me a powerful political contender.”

Katabaazi suggested that the politicians’ intentions were to manipulate the situation to their advantage in the upcoming elections. He added, “The issue that nursery tea operators weren’t paid is not true; it’s only being fueled by politicians with political interests.”

Responding to the accusations, Katabaazi called on MP Bish to produce a list of nursery tea operators who were never paid rather than relying on guesswork. He urged, “It would be better if a list of those who weren’t paid is produced. If they investigated and found some irregularities, maybe they could produce a list of his people from Rukiga County who weren’t paid. I would respect that more than going everywhere blackmailing our names.”

Katabaazi concluded by warning that the alleged efforts to harass him and others would only strengthen their resolve. He highlighted the significant funds they had already disbursed, stating, “In Rukiga County, for example, we have paid Shs 4.3 billion. There are billions of money coming due to economic loss suffered. If that was blocked, do you think the people of Rukiga would be happy with him?”

The lawyer also questioned why MP Bish had not publicly acknowledged receiving funds himself as a tea farmer if he wanted to be trusted. Katabaazi revealed that he paid Hon Bish Shs 200 million as a tea farmer, but wasn’t revealing this to the public.

Last month, the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) summoned Patrick Kiconco Katabaazi to address allegations of misappropriating the funds. This came after a query raised in the 2021/2022 Auditor General’s report revealed discrepancies in the disbursement of the Shs 39 billion intended for tea nursery operators who had sued the government for failing to procure their seedlings.