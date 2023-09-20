Civil Society Organizations in the Karamoja sub-region have unleashed a thunderous demand for the resurrection of the long-forgotten District Non-Governmental Organizations Monitoring Committees.

Unearthing a dormant clause from the NGO Act of 2016, they are roaring for these committees to rise like fiery phoenixes from their slumber.

Richard Omoding, the indomitable Executive Director of RIAMRIAM Civil Society Network, orchestrator of all partners in this tumultuous terrain, declared a war cry, vowing to reclaim the reins of power. He thundered, “We need these committees back in action to rein in these organizations!”

Omoding, an unyielding force of nature, bellowed that most districts are operating in a state of committee-less chaos, leaving these partners ripe for exploitation. Only Moroto district stands as a beacon of hope, its committee standing tall and unwavering in its duty.

Eyes ablaze with determination, Omoding beseeched the government to hold these partners accountable for the river of funds cascading through their hands, with no trace of impact on the arid ground.

He implored the National Bureau for NGOs to bequeath power to these committees, granting them the tools they need to fulfill their destiny.

Meanwhile, Eric Namungalu, the unyielding Head of Programs at the Human Rights Centre Uganda, bared his teeth at the monumental challenge of wrangling with NGO policies and navigating treacherous relationships with public officials. He proclaimed, “Capacity-building and enlightenment are our swords and shields!”

Namungalu thundered for these committees to convene like titans, partners stripped bare to face their obligations and dance to the tune of Ugandan law. With an air of urgency, he urged them to forge bonds with the NGOs, toiling side by side, hand in hand, in a symphony of accountability.

Amidst this tempest, shadows of failure loom over projects, shrouded in the mist of delay, duplication, and shattered objectives. The National Bureau for NGOs, led by the unyielding Stephen Okello, unmasked the root of this quagmire—a deficit in capacity-building and an anemic policy implementation.

Okello, a beacon of wisdom in the NGO Bureau, thundered, “We must learn to read, to understand, and to implement!” He rallied the partners to champion the sacred principles of governance and to unfurl the banner of transparency high above the turbulent landscape.

As the dust settles, over 85 Non-Governmental Organizations stand like sentinels across the nine districts, a testament to the fervor of the Karamoja sub-region.

In this crucible of change, the battle for oversight rages on, with civil society poised to reclaim the reins and steer the ship through uncharted waters.