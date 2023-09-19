Joseph Tamale Mirundi, the former Senior Presidential Press Secretary, has watered down claims that the ruling NRM government is tribalistic. He however revealed that there is a small group of people within the system that is too violent, selfish and wants to have everything by itself.

Mirundi who made the revelation on Tuesday, said this group is headed by some of the members of the First Family and has made Ugandans to believe that the entire Western region has benefited from the current government through tribalism and nepotism.

“In Uganda, I doubt if we have tribalism, for example, DP as a political party had Indians, and Rwandans as members. Also if it’s tribalism, how come people like Tinyefunza, Kayihura and others face problems, they have been arrested and humiliated? Did you see Nubians arresting each other during Amin’s regime? So in Uganda, there is no tribalism but it is a group of people headed by Museveni’s in-law that wants to own Uganda as their bequeathed property,” he said.

The veteran journalist added that this small group of people has infiltrated every institution in the government and installed leaders who are from their clique, family members or friends of the same beliefs.

“Under this government, I have seen Westerners in a dire situation, some of them went with Museveni in the bush but they have never been promoted and are poor. The issue is not tribalism, but it is this group that has stolen money from every government institution. It’s a fellowship, they even terrorize Banyankore once they target money in an institution and the leader is not part of them, he/she must be dealt with so that they replace him/her with their own,” he revealed.

“If we have tribalism why is it that most of the Westerners are discrediting Muhoozi? We should not listen to this nonsense. As a Ugandan, tribalism and nepotism are evil because they will isolate us.”