Augustine Otuko, who has long competed for leadership in Ngariam County, has officially picked up nomination forms to take part in the upcoming NRM party primaries. This sets him up for another race against the current MP and State Minister for Sports, Hon. Peter Ogwang.

After receiving the forms, Otuko spoke to journalists, promising to promote leadership that includes everyone and puts the people first. He blamed the current MP for using fear and dividing people in politics.

“We need to stop politics that use threats and separation. The people of Ngariam need leaders who bring them together and build trust, not leaders who increase hate,” Otuko said.

He also talked about the 2021 elections, raising worries about vote cheating and bribing voters. He believes these actions made the results unfair and damaged trust in the process.

This time, he is hopeful things will be better. He praised the NRM Secretariat for taking steps to stop unfair behavior from what he called “a group of political cowards.” He said, “Now we have a digital list of Party Members and Voters, thanks to the good work of the Party Chairman and the Secretariat. This will help make sure the primaries are free and fair.” He also asked the Party Electoral Commission to be firm and watchful, especially making sure that local party leaders in villages and sub-counties are responsible for their actions.

Otuko added that the party needs to improve its internal election process to bring back trust from the people. He believes that better planning will help the July 16, 2025, elections reflect the true voice of Ngariam.

“I believe the people of Ngariam want change—a new beginning based on unity, service, and respect for democracy. We already saw signs of this during the recent local elections, where we performed strongly and made Ogwang and his team step back,” Otuko concluded.