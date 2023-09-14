In a resounding testament to its unwavering commitment to safety and environmental responsibility, TotalEnergies E&P Uganda proudly announced a groundbreaking milestone.

On August 10, 2023, the energy giant celebrated an astonishing achievement: a remarkable 20 million man-hours without a single Lost Time Incident (LTI) on the Tilenga Project.

This feat comes after a mere 226 days since the 10-million-hour mark was achieved in January, marking a swift progression in safety measures.

The Tilenga Project, launched two years prior in May 2021, has been a pivotal endeavor spanning both the Nwoya and Buliisa districts.

Cyril Champigny, the Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) Director at TotalEnergies E&P Uganda, expressed his elation during an interview with Uganda Radio Network. He emphasized the magnitude of this milestone, not only for the project itself but for the entire oil and gas industry within the country.

Champigny underscored the achievement as a testament to TotalEnergies’ steadfast dedication towards safeguarding the environment and ensuring the well-being of their extensive workforce, comprising approximately 8,000 employees and contractors dedicated to executing the project.

An LTI, as defined, is a severe injury resulting in the loss of productive work time for over 24 hours, or in more dire cases, permanent disability or even loss of life. It serves as a retrospective gauge of a company’s safety record through historical incident statistics.

Despite this momentous achievement, Champigny called for even greater vigilance, particularly due to heightened hydrocarbon risks associated with drilling activities having now reached the oil reservoir.

He emphasized the critical importance of managing the emerging gas and oil streams from the reservoir, directing attention towards the major risks linked with hydrocarbon operations.

Furthermore, Champigny identified complex undertakings, such as the heavy lifting of equipment at the Central Processing Facility, as high-risk activities necessitating elevated safety protocols.

Bashir Katajja, the HSE Engineer at Sinopec, attributed this achievement to a multipronged approach involving extensive awareness training, worker motivation and recognition, steadfast management leadership, and unyielding adherence to TotalEnergies’ golden safety rules.

Katajja highlighted the profound impact that injuries can have on worker productivity and morale, underscoring the imperative need for a robust Health and Safety Management System.

In light of this monumental achievement, TotalEnergies orchestrated a jubilant celebration at its Tangi Camp Site in Got Apwoyo Sub-county, Nwoya district. Outstanding workers and contractors were lauded for their exemplary performance in road safety, high-risk operations, observation reporting, and emergency response, among other categories. Noteworthy recipients received a range of tokens including shopping vouchers, solar-powered lights and units, and smartphones, with the grand prize winner riding off with a brand-new mountain bike.

Contractors, including Sinopec, Motaengil, and Zpeb, were presented with certificates in recognition of their invaluable contributions.

TotalEnergies initiated oil drilling in the hallowed grounds of the Murchison Falls National Park, commencing at Jobi Rii 5 in Nwoya District. The company continued its pioneering efforts by undertaking oil drilling at the Ngiri 3 oil well in Buliisa district this July.

The Tilenga Project is poised to yield an estimated 230,000 barrels of oil at its plateau, sourced from the six oil fields of Ngiri, Jobi Rii, Gunya, Mputa-Nzizi-Waraga, Kasemene-Wahirindi, Kigogole-Ngara, Nsoga, and Ngege fields.

This significant accomplishment not only showcases the project’s formidable technical prowess but also reinforces its status as a beacon of responsible and sustainable energy development.