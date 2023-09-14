In a testament to the spirit of Pan-African unity, distinguished Zimbabwean Pan-Africanist, Bishop Joshua Marara Maponga III, embarks on a transformative voyage to Uganda.

His mission? To grace the 7th graduation ceremony of Victoria University, set amidst the grandeur of Kololo Airstrip, this Thursday, the 14th of September, 2023.

Facilitating this historic visit is the indefatigable Andrew Irumba Katusabe, the founding Speaker and Chairman of the Pan African Pyramid (PAP).

With unwavering commitment, he oversees Bishop Maponga’s itinerary in Uganda, ensuring a seamless arrival at Entebbe International Airport come Tuesday night.

The dawn of Thursday will find Maponga amidst a distinguished assembly, addressing the eager graduates. The anticipated chief guest? None other than the esteemed 1st Lady and Minister for Education and Sports, Hon. Janet Kataaha Museveni.

As Bishop Maponga charts his course from Harare to Nairobi, then onward to Kampala, he speaks candidly of the challenges faced by Pan-Africanists.

The absence of a direct flight from Zimbabwe to Uganda serves as a poignant reminder of the need for enhanced intercontinental connections. Africa must forge stronger bonds to facilitate the free flow of people and goods across her borders, he insists.

During the ceremony, Maponga will expound upon a vision of education tailored to the African soul.

“If an education system instills the belief that it’s a distant figure, not oneself, who holds the key to one’s progress, then it is not your education; discard it,” imparts Maponga, echoing the sentiments from his influential tome, “African Problems with African Solutions.”

Beyond the graduation, Victoria University unfurls a tapestry of events. The VUSI Masterclass, graced by the eminent Apostle Grace Lubega of Phaneroo Ministries International, promises an intellectual feast.

On the 14th of September, 2023, Kololo Airstrip will resonate with wisdom and insight.

Come the 25th, the stage will be set for a legendary showdown, dubbed the “baddest battle of all centuries.” Uganda’s music luminary, Sheebah Karungi, will face off against her rival, the indomitable Cindy Sanyu.

The anticipation is palpable, and Victoria University eases the way for revelers. Airtel money holders, regardless of their handset, can procure tickets at no cost. Dial 1859#, enter merchant code: 4357947, and voilà, a ticket to the epic battle rests in your grasp.

This convergence of minds and spirits at Victoria University stands as a beacon of hope for a united Africa, where education and culture flourish hand in hand.

The journey of Bishop Maponga serves as a testament to the enduring power of Pan-Africanism, a vision that knows no borders.