Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has announced that the Party has made tremendous strides in their quest to re-capture political power through General elections, come 2026.

The revelation was made in a Press Conference, held at UPC Headquarters located at Uganda House in Kampala on Wednesday.

Arach Oyat Sharon, UPC spokesperson, said the party has concluded political mobilization in the Districts of Apac and Kwania, in which UPC President and Member of Parliament for Lira City East, Jimmy Akena graced the Party mobilization activities on 8 September, 2023.

”We encourage all Party leaders and general membership to continue doing Party work and keep their respective branches active as we prepare for the 2026 general elections,” she said.

Ms. Arach said UPC is now ready to offer the leadership that unites and carries forward the country to high levels of development.

On the education sector, Ms. Arach called on parents, guardians, pupils and students to make enough preparations to get ready for examinations, following the release of the National Examination Time Table for Uganda Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) by Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB).

“This is a big undertaking that requires a lot of school resources which is why UPC appeals to parents to come in and clear all the remaining school fees dues, give maximum support, advice and encouragement to their daughters and sons to write examinations with full determination,” she added.

She cautioned the public to fully cooperate with authorities, regarding dubious individuals who traverse parents’ homes with alleged examination leakages and want to exchange them for money, and with improved science and technology, such bad characters can print out anything to cheat or mislead the public.

“UPC cautions the public and schools to avoid such bad characters, and instead report them to the authorities. Schools should concentrate on proper preparation and guidance of the examination candidates,” she further stressed.

Muzeyi Faizo, UPC Head of Media and Communications, reminded the Government to step up implementation of Islamic Banking in Uganda because their operations are user friendly.

“Following the World Bank ‘s announcement that it will not be accepting any new financial requests from Uganda due to the Anti- homosexuality law, UPC through its Press statement of August 16, 2023 reminded the Government to step up the debate and ensure implementation of Islamic Banking whose operations are user friendly,”he said.

He said UPC reiterates its call to the Government to effectively dialogue with the World Bank and trace the relationship between the two parties which started back in 1960s and was not built on such morals.