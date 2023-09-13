Key stakeholders spearheading the development and resolution of life-threatening challenges in Karamoja Sub-region have emphasized the need for sustained innovation to drive progress, aligning it with other regions in Uganda.

Richard Nelson, the Mission Director for USAID Uganda took the lead in driving this resolution on day one of the three-day Karamoja Investment Learning Event, on September 12th, 2023.

This grand event unfolded at the illustrious Speke Resort Hotel Munyonyo, anchored by the theme ‘Sustainable pathways to food security and economic growth in Karamoja: reflecting on a decade of investments.’

It is orchestrated by USAID/Uganda in tight-knit collaboration with the Horn of Africa Resilience Network, Catholic Relief Services (CRS), the Karamoja Resilience Support Unit (KRSU II), and a constellation of other esteemed development partners.

In its warm embrace are Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) hailing from the Karamoja Sub-region, steadfast LC5 Chairpersons, astute Chief Administrative Officers, representatives spanning the central government’s echelons—both national and local—and a splendid array of development partners, implementing partners, and the ever-watchful media.

The primary purpose of organizing the event was to discuss sustainable strategies for attaining food security and economic growth in Karamoja, with a specific emphasis on three crucial topics, which include: Sustaining food security and nutrition amidst compounding shocks, Market-led approaches in humanitarian and dryland contexts, and unraveling conflict dynamics and their impact on development.

The plight of Karamoja

The northern region of Uganda, comprising 38 districts and 1.4 million people according to the July 2022 UBOS statistics, has garnered significant attention from government policymakers, international development partners, civil society organizations, and the private sector. They aim to stabilize the region, which has long been plagued by life-threatening challenges.

For example, the region has grappled with the devastating impacts of the 20-year LRA insurgency, which wrought havoc on households, not forgetting the instability caused by violent cattle rustling.

Adding to these challenges, the region has been severely affected by the destructive impacts of climate change, such as prolonged droughts and other natural disasters, which have exacerbated human suffering.

This has been further intensified by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Consequently, poverty, hunger, and malnutrition issues in the region have worsened, leading to the loss of several lives.

Continued action reiterated

USAID/Uganda Mission Director Richard Nelson fervently encouraged allies to embrace a multifaceted approach and allocate significant resources to long-term projects in order to effectively address the challenges faced by the Karamoja Sub-region.

He emphasized that this involves a shift in mindset and encouraging the people of Karamoja to adopt climate-smart agricultural practices that align with environmental conservation efforts, aiming to mitigate droughts, enhance capacity building, and implement effective response mechanisms.

“We need to continue to collectively invest in multi year long term solutions. This includes programs to support diverse climate smart livelihood opportunities, access to markets and services, improved natural resource management, water security and good governance coupled with early warning and shock response mechanisms that reinforce long term activities,” he said.

He stressed the need to prioritize high-value agriculture, recognizing its pivotal role in sustaining livelihoods, through ensuring food security, and promoting nutritional well-being. This, he said entails a commitment to invest in superior inputs like seeds and tools through private sector channels, while fostering a dynamic regional trade ecosystem.

He also emphasized the crucial importance of placing the people of Karamoja and their aspirations at the heart of all development interventions, stressing the need for genuine engagement, active listening, and meaningful dialogue to truly understand and incorporate their perspectives and voices.

What other key participants emphasized

Langole Joseph Lobot, the district chairperson for Amudat, expressed his concern about the non-participatory government intervention approaches aimed at transforming the Karamoja Sub-region.

He stressed that neglecting involvement at the grassroots level leads to apathy towards these interventions, as people view them as ‘alien projects’ that do not align with their interests.

He stated, “So there is always a need to consult, there is a need for participatory involvement of the communities on matters that concern them. Other than having top-down approaches to planning and budgeting, I think this cannot help the people of Karamoja.”

Langole provided an example where the government allocated UGX 30 million for the youth livelihood program intervention, but these funds were placed in unviable Saccos like the journalists’ Sacco and the fisheries Sacco. These choices, he said, did not address the community’s needs due to the lack of local input.

Naome Santina, a local farmer in Northern Uganda and a member of the Woman Farmers Association, strongly advocated for the implementation of agricultural mechanization, even if it involves subsidies.

Additionally, she urged for the establishment of irrigation schemes as a response to climate change-induced drought. She also emphasized the importance of supporting innovators in developing short-ripening crop varieties that can thrive in such conditions, and greater attention to strategies for achieving sustainable political stability for long-term prosperity.

Dr. Raphael Arasio, the technical coordinator for Karamoja Response Support Unit (KRSU), reiterated the need for affirmative action based on livestock, which would usher in livestock-centered development, given that animal rearing is their major source of livelihood in northern Uganda.

He stated, “Going forward, we know that livestock is the main livelihoods pillar for the people. So, we need to start coming up with policies that really support this.”

Intervention from USAID

For the past 11 years, the US government, in collaboration with the government of Uganda, has partnered with USAID to undertake various initiatives in the Karamoja sub-region. These efforts aim to bolster communities in their endeavors to enhance food security, economic well-being, and regional peace.

Since USAID commenced its partnership with Uganda over 60 years ago in 1962, the Karamoja sub-region has witnessed gradual yet consistent development. USAID’s recent contributions to this progress include the Nuyok and Apolou activities, along with preceding endeavors focused on growth, health, and governance.

Through these endeavors, USAID has upgraded over 50 kilometers of road networks, linking 36 villages, schools, hospitals, and markets, thus granting improved accessibility to these vital facilities and services. The program also revitalized various markets, such as the Nanduget Market and other livestock markets in the region.

The Nanduget Market alone sees monthly transactions totaling 700 million Ugandan shillings, providing a crucial hub for commerce and support that significantly impacts the lives of many in the region.

USAID’s involvement in the area extends beyond the Nuyok and Apolou activities, encompassing initiatives to enhance Conservation and Management at Kidepo National Park.