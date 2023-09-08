President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) National Chairman has revealed that the government has a future plan of transforming Uganda into a modern society.

He said to achieve this, every Ugandan must join the money economy and that every young person should get the necessary education.

“There are two ways of creating a new society. One is by offering free education and the second way is to stop working only for the stomach. We want everybody to work for the stomach and also for the pocket. This is how we shall get a modern society. We don’t want a peasant to produce another peasant. That is very bad. Therefore, all of you who are here, you should know that this is our plan for the future,” the President said.

In the company of the First Lady, Maama Janet Museveni, the President made the remarks today as Ugandans/Bazukulu celebrated his 79th Birthday and paid tribute to the Katonga war heroes, in an event held at Kololo Independence Grounds.

The President also explained to the audience that they should focus on the four sectors of the economy which include; commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services and ICT, if they want to create wealth and overcome the unemployment challenges.

“We don’t want non- educated and poor people,” he emphasized.

On the other hand, the President thanked the Senior Presidential Advisor- Political Affairs and head of the Office of the NRM National Chairperson, Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye and her team for organizing the event.

“I’m glad that you agreed to unite my 79 years of life with our struggle. In this case the struggle of September 1985 (Katonga). I want to thank all those who fought in the Katonga battles and those who fought the battles before.”

Gen. Museveni further explained to the Bazukulu that all the past wars that happened in Uganda were unnecessary because there was always another way of solving the problems peacefully.

Ugandans should know that those wars were totally unnecessary. Since 1962, we could have had peaceful politics, but some people didn’t want to. They decided to go for violence and sectarianism. They never wanted the elections to decide. We would have used peaceful means to solve our problems,” he added.

The President also assured the war veterans that he will invite them for a meeting so that they talk about the challenges they face.

The Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo said the momentous occasion did not only mark a significant milestone in the history of Uganda but also served as a reminder of the indomitable spirits and unwavering commitment displayed by those who fought tirelessly for the liberation and progress of Uganda.

“Your Excellency, the visionary leadership that you provided during the struggle enabled the revolutionary fighters of Katonga to embark on a courageous journey to reclaim our sovereignty and establish a prosperous Uganda. The battle of Katonga, fought with unwavering determination and sacrifice symbolizes the triumph of the human spirit and a resilience of a united people,” H.E Alupo said.

“Today, Your Excellency, as we look back on the heroic deeds of the past, we are reminded of the immense challenges that we are to overcome and the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who resisted oppression and injustice. Their bravery continued to inspire generations, reminding us of the importance of unity, perseverance and unwavering faith in our shared vision,” she added.

On her part, Hajjat Namyalo said the celebrations were aimed at celebrating the President’s birthday and paying tribute to the Katonga war heroes who fought tooth and nail to ensure peace and freedom prevail in Uganda.

“Your Excellency, we are all aware that that was the most hardest battle ever fought by the NRA. Today, we gather here to express our heartfelt gratitude and profound admiration for the brave men and women who served our nation with utmost valour. They sacrificed their comfort to protect the freedoms we hold here,” Hajjat Namyalo said.

She also pledged that as Bazukulu, they will continue emulating President Museveni’s good character that has since helped to transform the country.

The event was also attended by the 1st National Vice Chairman-NRM, Alhajj Moses Kigongo, former Vice Presidents Edward Ssekandi and Gilbert Bukenya, Ministers, Members of Parliament, members of the Diplomatic Corps, among others.