BY NELLY NELSONS OTTO

HE who finds a wife finds a good thing. And obtains favour from the Lord. A man cannot attain anything better than a good wife, is the congratulatory line derived from the Book of Proverbs 18:22ff by Mrs. Florence Mutyabule the Senior Presidential Advisor on Poverty Alleviation on Poverty Alleviation Busoga Sub Region, to the Kyabazinga HRH William Wilberforce K.Nadiope Gabula IV upon getting a wife.

Mutyabule, who reigned as President Mother’s Union in Busoga Diocese for more than a decade heaped praises on the king for what she terms ‘unwavering and focused patience which has now landed him on the best choice.

“…a new era has begun, may your newfound love be characterized by sagacity, resplendence, fertility, prosperity and tranquility to continue serving the abasoga and Uganda as a whole…,”Mutyabule congratulated.

Mutyabule who is also wife to the Speaker of Busoga Lukiiko (Parliament) George William Wanume Mutyabule used the occasion to remind the youth to refrain from wild lifestyles saying the Kyabazinga has already set the standards.

“…our young people have a loud and visible role model to emulate in the Kyabazinga and his wife, so stay away from foreign, negative and harmful practices…,”she urged.

This comes after the successful and colorful introduction ceremony of the Kyabazinga by his fiancé Jovia Mutesi, daughter of the Butaleja RDC Stanley Bayole held in Mayuge district On Thursday 7 September, 2023.

Not much is known about Jovia Mutesi who now holds the title of the Inhebantu (mother of people), just like the Kyabazinga is also referred to as the Isebantu (father of people), but most people have described the development as the best choice and sweetest news in Busoga.

The Kyabazinga is expected to go down the aisle with his 30 year old sweetheart in a royal ceremony scheduled to take place at Christ’s Cathedral, Bugembe, the seat of Busoga Diocese on 18 November, 2023.