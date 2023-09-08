The former Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Joseph Tamale Mirundi has cautioned that Kira Municipality legislator Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda’s intended move to table a motion in parliament addressing the emoluments and entitlements at State House and Office of the President, is likely to raise dust in the country and also embarrass the Person of the President.

Appearing on one of the local YouTube media channels, Mirundi warned President Yoweri Museveni that Ssemujju could be having a trusted source within the State House who is willing to reveal a lot of secrets in the Presidential Palace some of which will even embarrass Museveni and his family.

“Even Museveni does not know how people steal money in the State House. However, Nganda’s is a deadly one and whoever thinks that Nganda is a fool is totally wrong because this man has credible source(s) within. Museveni must not at any time think that Nganda’s move is a simple one, this is a serious storm coming,” he said.

Mirundi further warned that even the State House comptroller will face it rough unless she calls Nganda and they negotiate. “Nganda’s source is too detailed and is a noble insider, that is why he is confident and is going to reveal a lot of secrets even Museveni will be amazed to see what has been happening in the State House. This man is very radical and is going to expose all the evils in the State House before Parliament.”

“Museveni must not underestimate Nganda. Nganda has all the documents and is going to expose all deals in the State House because he has details on how they hide and steal money, everything evil he has it in the document,” he said.

It must be recalled that last week Ssemujju Nganda announced the urgency of the motion against the size of the President’s office, which employs over 761 staff members. He contended that this bloated workforce contributes to the escalating expenditure of the State House. He also raised questions about the transparency of the recruitment process at the State House.

However, his motion is expected to spark debates within the Parliament, addressing both the economic challenges and the allocation of resources in the President’s office.