In a gripping display of resistance, the bustling Mbarara Central Market has become the epicenter of a fervent standoff as fresh fish vendors dig their heels in against looming eviction

These angry vendors are on the brink of staging protests after city council authorities issued a one week ultimatum for their eviction due to a year’s worth of unpaid rental fees.

The vendors, accustomed to a monthly rental fee of UGX 100,000, have staunchly resisted payment for the past twelve months, asserting that the sum is exorbitant considering their modest earnings.

Mbarara City Clerk, Assy Abirebe Tumwesigyire, disclosed that extensive negotiations between the council and the fish vendors have failed to produce an accord. The vendors are demanding a reduction in fees, a request the council deems unviable.

Tumwesigyire elucidated that the council’s fee calculation factored in the expenses essential for market upkeep, tallying up to UGX 30 million on a monthly basis.

Tumwesigyire asserted that any deviation from this stance is non-negotiable. Non-compliant vendors have been given a week to vacate the market premises, with the option to settle all arrears owed to the council or face legal consequences. In retaliation, the vendors have declared their intent to stand their ground and have hinted at peaceful demonstrations.

Justine Natukunda, Chairperson of the Fish Department in Mbarara Central Market, underlined their reluctance to bear the weight of UGX 100,000 monthly fee.

She pointed out additional costs including electricity bills of UGX 300,000 for freezers, water bills of UGX 22,000, and the rent itself, totalling UGX 422,000 monthly, which they view as excessive when juxtaposed with other vendors.

Natukunda expressed readiness to pay if communicated reductions in fees were made. Abbas Nsegimana, another fresh fish vendor, disclosed that they’ve already remitted five months’ rent arrears amounting to UGX 3.4 million to the Mbarara City Traders Association, with the hope of securing a reduction from UGX 100,000 to UGX 50,000.

Emmanuel Muhumuza, Chairperson of the market, censured the city authorities for their perceived indifference towards the concerns of the fish vendors throughout the year. He called for an equitable resolution through a convened meeting.

This marks the second instance of protests by Mbarara Central Market vendors in objection to steep monthly rental fees.

Last year, during the vendors’ relocation, authorities initially set rent fees ranging from UGX 30,000 to 300,000, leading to uproar and eventual reductions for some vendors. However, the fish vendors now call for further reductions, setting the stage for a contentious standoff in the heart of Mbarara.

As negotiations between the council and the vendors grind to an impasse, the market’s very future hangs in the balance, with each side unwavering in their stance on the fees.

With the clock ticking, a palpable tension permeates the market, punctuated by the vendors’ resolute vow to stand their ground and avert eviction, even at the risk of resorting to peaceful protests.

This high-stakes showdown lays bare a stark disparity of interests, as livelihoods collide with administrative imperatives, painting a vivid tableau of determination in the face of adversity.