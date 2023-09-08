In a landmark decision, the East African Community (EAC) partner states have come together to implement 11 crucial measures aimed at enhancing the quality of food products in the market.

This initiative seeks not only to safeguard local consumers against food-borne diseases but also to foster seamless trade within the region.

Years of deliberation within the EAC regarding the harmonization of product standards have finally borne fruit. This development serves as a significant stride towards dismantling barriers that individual states have previously imposed on product flows.

Presiding over the high-profile East EAC regional meeting on Food Safety and Codex activities, Uganda’s Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng emphasized the dire impact of food-related illnesses on public health expenditure.

She underlined the preventability of such illnesses and stressed the necessity for unified regulatory measures to ensure both consumer safety and unhindered trade in the EAC region.

Shocking statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO) lay bare the grim reality: unsafe food claims an estimated 420,000 lives each year, lives that could be spared with proper measures in place.

Conversely, safe food consumption not only ensures the intake of essential nutrients but also lays the foundation for a healthier life.

The benefits of safe food production reverberate beyond individual health, extending to sustainability, market access, and economic prosperity. Investment in consumer food safety education, according to expert reports, has the potential to yield returns up to tenfold.

At the heart of this monumental decision is the implementation of eleven targeted actions, aimed at fortifying Food Safety and Codex standards within the region.

The Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC), an international food standards authority established by FAO and WHO, is at the forefront of this endeavor, striving to safeguard consumer health and uphold fair practices in food trade since 1963.

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) played host to this pivotal meeting in Entebbe, which also saw the adoption of four policy briefs outlining recommendations to address ongoing Food Safety challenges in the region.

These recommendations call for heightened government engagement in shaping standards, increased investment in Food Safety and Codex, and improved surveillance and monitoring of foodborne diseases.

Moreover, there is a resounding call for the implementation of regional and national food safety policies, coupled with robust regulatory mechanisms to enforce compliance with food standards.

Collaboration between the public and private sectors is hailed as a crucial step towards knowledge exchange and technology adoption throughout the food value chain.

Minister of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, Francis Mwebesa, expressed the government’s unwavering commitment to investing in quality standards and infrastructure, including state-of-the-art food safety laboratories, to ensure the availability of safe food both within Uganda and for export to the region.

While progress has been made in resolving issues surrounding maize exports to South Sudan, challenges remain. UNBS Acting Executive Director, Daniel Nangalama, remains optimistic about a sustainable solution, citing the introduction of a Certificate of Analysis following comprehensive product testing as a key step forward.

As the discussions continue, it is evident that addressing food standards demands concerted efforts from various sectors, with producers playing a pivotal role in upholding the integrity of the entire value chain.

The resolve exhibited by the EAC partner states marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of a safer, healthier, and more prosperous East African community.