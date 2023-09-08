In a fervent display of party unity, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) heavyweights have energetically campaigned for Uthman Mubarak Mugisha, aiming for his victory in the upcoming Hoima by-election

These include the first vice chairman Alhaji Moses Kigongo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, and deputy secretary General Rose Namayanja

They convened at Dwoli Church of Uganda Primary School on September 7th, for a district conference, throwing their weight behind Uthuman Mubarak Mugisha, the NRM’s chosen flagbearer for the upcoming LCV by-election in Hoima.

Kigongo, in his impassioned address to the NRM structural leaders, emphasized the significance of respecting the choice made by the NRM supporters, affirming, “NRM supporters chose Mugisha and so everybody in the party ought to respect their decision. They explicitly spoke and nobody can change it.”

He implored former aspirants who have re-entered the race as independents to honor the will of the people and unite in support of Mugisha, laying the groundwork for the 2026 general elections.

The seasoned politician urged NRM members involved in mobilization efforts to uphold a tone of respect and persuasion, asserting, “We are all here for NRM not for an individual. We have no right to belittle or harass anybody. The NRM liberators who former governments undermined were able to fight and win the war.”

Prime Minister Nabbanja echoed Kigongo’s sentiments, emphasizing unity within the party ranks as the key to retaining the Hoima seat.

She spoke highly of Mugisha’s vigor, receptiveness to guidance from senior leaders, and his potential to be a fitting successor to his late father, Kirungi Kadri, urging the electorate to rally behind him.

Furthermore, Nabbanja urged former contestants turned independent candidates to reconsider their stance and graciously accept defeat.

She urged Hoima locals to cast their votes judiciously, basing decisions on the needs of the community rather than personal sentiments, emphasizing the NRM’s track record of development.

Deputy Secretary General Namayanja Nsereko assured that the party would provide unwavering support to Mugisha, urging those who faced defeat in the primaries to unite and forge ahead as a unified NRM family.

She underscored the voice of the people as tantamount to divine endorsement, advocating for a vote for Mugisha as a symbol of the NRM.

On her part, Rosemary Seninde, Director of Mobilisation at the NRM Secretariat, called upon NRM mobilizers to take the lead in garnering support for Mugisha, noting their intimate knowledge of Hoima’s political landscape.

The Hoima LCV race, following the untimely passing of Kadiri Kirungi in a tragic road accident earlier this year, has attracted a pool of five candidates, each vying to step into the void left by the late leader.

As the September 14th by-election draws near, the political atmosphere in Hoima remains charged with anticipation and fervor.